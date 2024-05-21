On the Market: A Beacon Hill Home with an Indoor Infinity Pool

Eight fireplaces, one chef’s kitchen, a steam room and a billiards room add up to a luxury living in the heart of Boston.

11 Chestnut St., Boston

Price: $9,700,000

Size: 6,596 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6 (5 full, 1 partial)

When we talk about Beacon Hill homes, you probably already have some ideas in mind about the many high-end amenities and lavish features they might include. As one of the city’s most costly and coveted areas to reside in, expectations are aplenty. But even we were in awe with some of the offerings of 11 Chestnut St. For example, there’s a serene private spa that boasts an infinity pool where you can float freely at your leisure and then revitalize in the steam room. How’s that for an ultimate urban oasis?

Constructed in 1822, 11 Chestnut Street underwent an extensive renovation in 2018. The overhaul featured new interior design that seamlessly combines French sophistication with contemporary opulence—including Versailles parquet and Chevron floors. The meticulous attention to detail is apparent throughout all five floors, each of which is accessible via an elevator.

The chef’s kitchen—a dream come true for creative cooks and the food lovers they feed—includes a Lacanche stove, stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, French doors, hardwood and stone/ceramic flooring. It also has an extended wooden island ideal for intimate dining and socializing, plus an adjacent exterior patio complete with gas fireplace and grill for outside gatherings. Speaking of fireplaces, this residence has eight. That means warm, cozy nights by the fire can be enjoyed in just about every space.

The living room, designed with entertaining in mind, is surrounded by three majestic windows, has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a balcony. It connects to the billiards room and library/office. The inviting dining room features crown molding and exterior access, while the primary suite serves as an exceptional everyday escape with its tranquil marble bath, double vanity/sink, walk-in closet(s), hardwood flooring, and sitting room. There’s also a reconceptualized attic that has been transformed into a lively family room—complete with original beams, custom-built closet and cabinets, skylights, and a wet bar.

A south-facing property, 11 Chestnut Hill is situated in the center of Beacon Hill and provides stellar city views and convenient access to area attractions, so the new owners will enjoy the best of Boston day and night. It has a parking space too, so you can come and go with ease.

