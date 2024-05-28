On the Market: Harry Connick Jr.’s Cape Cod Estate for $12.5 Million

The actor-singer’s 5,308-square-foot Chatham compound comes complete with its own private dock and boathouse.

23 Oyster Pond Lane, Chatham

Price: $12,500,000

Size: 5,308 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 (5 full, 1 partial)

We’d like to acknowledge that plenty of celebs are living their best lives in our region, but we’re always excited when one of their properties enters the chat. Case in point? The home of Grammy and Emmy award–winning actor and singer Harry Connick Jr. and his wife, actress and former model, Jill Goodacre. Their slice of paradise on 23 Oyster Pond Lane recently went on the market for $12,500,000, and with all of the amenities it offers, we’re not surprised by the price tag (but maybe a bit envious of its future buyers).

Constructed in 1963 and spanning 1.32 acres, this classic colonial residence is perched on a beautiful bluff that showcases picture-perfect panoramic views of the landscape. While offering seclusion with its extended hedges and fenced yard, the verdant setting found inside the estate’s grounds (once you arrive via the winding driveway) includes manicured gardens and fully grown trees. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms (five full and one partial), this home seamlessly and meticulously combines contemporary luxury with old world craftsmanship. The luxurious, light-filled interiors are spacious enough for families and their guests to enjoy all year round, while the exterior provides the ideal spot for relaxing and socializing—and comes complete with an inviting firepit. In fact, the gourmet kitchen, designed with aspiring chefs and food lovers in mind, caters to both spaces with French doors that offer access to the heated in-ground swimming pool and waterside terrace.

Among other highlights is the impressive primary suite—accessible via a private staircase—which is well appointed with an en-suite bathroom, study, and walk-in closet. There are several fireplaces throughout the residence to cozy up to during cooler months, and we’d be remiss not to mention the private dock and boathouse found at the lawn’s edge perfect for warmer temps where one take part (and advantage of) a range of water-based activities.

Located in the center of charming Chatham Village, this stunning estate is just a short walk from Oyster Pond Beach, Main Street, area shopping, dining, and cultural attractions.

For more information, Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, www.paulgrover.com.

