Real Estate Showdown: A Beacon Street Penthouse vs. a Sprawling Estate in Lexington
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two homes with prime locations: one in the Back Bay and the other in the northwest ’burbs.
Listing agents: Tracy Campion, Campion & Company (Boston); The Sarkis Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate (Lexington)
Photos courtesy of Jack Vatcher (Boston); Surette Media Group (Lexington)
|423 Beacon St., Boston
|Sale Price: ~$4,200,000
|19 Slocum Rd., Lexington
|$4,500,000
145
2,539 square feet
3
3 full, 1 half
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$4,300,000
85
8,481 square feet
7
5 full, 1 half
First published in the print edition of the July 2024 issue with the headline, “A Beacon Street Penthouse vs. a Sprawling Estate in Lexington.”