Real Estate Showdown: A Beacon Street Penthouse vs. a Sprawling Estate in Lexington

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two homes with prime locations: one in the Back Bay and the other in the northwest ’burbs.

By ·

Listing agents: Tracy Campion, Campion & Company (Boston); The Sarkis Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate (Lexington)

Photos courtesy of Jack Vatcher (Boston); Surette Media Group (Lexington)

423 Beacon St., BostonSale Price: ~$4,200,00019 Slocum Rd., Lexington
$4,500,000
145
2,539 square feet
3
3 full, 1 half		Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms		$4,300,000
85
8,481 square feet
7
5 full, 1 half

 

First published in the print edition of the July 2024 issue with the headline, “A Beacon Street Penthouse vs. a Sprawling Estate in Lexington.”

