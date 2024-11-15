Inside a Raffles Boston Residence with a Secret Batman-Inspired Room

A retired homeowner abandons his brownstone for a 28th-floor unit in a luxury high-rise hotel, tailored by his longtime designer Paula Daher.

Paula Daher and William VanArsdale have worked on five projects together. “Over the past twenty years, she has designed every home I’ve lived in,” VanArsdale says. “I don’t recall them all.”

But his interior designer does. “There was one in the suburbs,” Daher explains. “And three in Boston.”

“I had no intention of leaving my last one, a triplex in a Back Bay brownstone,” VanArsdale says. “But a friend convinced me to go see the new residences at Raffles, and I fell in love.” VanArsdale, who retired from a private equity career in diversified manufacturing, was taken with the self-contained nature of life in the luxury hotel building.

“It’s like a city in itself, with a pool, a gym, a spa, a variety of restaurants, and concierge service that brings in my groceries and puts them away,” he says. “Best of all is the staff. They are amazing.”

But, in exchange for single-level living with all of the amenities, he did not want to sacrifice his view of the Charles, his fireplace, or his outdoor space. He found them all on the 28th floor of the glass tower, in one of the few units to boast both a fireplace and a terrace. It also has extensive views, including the Charles River and Boston Harbor. He bought the 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom-plus unit and called Daher.

“I never considered another designer,” he says. “She knows me, my taste, and my lifestyle. I love working with her.”

“When he bought it, it was a white box,” says Daher, who has a studio in Boston’s Back Bay and in Kennebunk, Maine, where she is in the process of opening a retail store. “It was a chance to create a sophisticated and grownup space while introducing elements of his personality.”

VanArsdale loves to entertain, he loves secret rooms, and he is a major Batman fan. In his new home, he wanted to highlight all of those. “We made the second guest room into a hidden speakeasy that is concealed by the millwork,” Daher says. “A section of the white-oak-paneled fireplace wall opens into this room. This interior is darker than the living room, and it’s where he and his friends like to sip cocktails, listen to music, watch TV, and talk.”

“It’s got a great stereo system and is wired for surround sound,” VanArsdale says. “And there’s plenty of comfortable seating. Best of all is the way the door, which looks like part of the living room paneling, opens: Just like in the original Batman series, a bust of William Shakespeare stands on a small side table. To open the hidden door, I tilt Shakespeare’s head.” He calls the room the “Speakeasy Batcave.”

The apartment has a large primary bedroom suite and a guest suite. “I didn’t want it to be huge,” VanArsdale says. “Big enough for kids and grandkids to visit, but I wanted to make my life simpler.” Daher also chose clean-lined, classic furnishings for the space, an intentional departure from the more traditional pieces he’d had in his former home. “I did not want to feel as though I was walking into my old brownstone,” he says.

With floor-to-ceiling views of the city, a sleek aesthetic, and a speakeasy Batcave, it surely feels nothing like a Back Bay brownstone. As much as VanArsdale loved his former home, he has moved on to a new life full of luxury and personality.

Interior Designer

Daher Interior Design

Millwork

JH Klein Wassink

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Winter 2025 issue, with the headline, “Sky’s the Limit.”

