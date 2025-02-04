When it comes to the topic of religious conversions, we can almost guarantee you didn’t expect the subject to be broached in a property column, but of course, real estate never ceases to delight and to surprise. That’s why 17 Church St. in Yarmouth is such a revelation. Not only does this listing seamlessly combine history, artistry, and authentic architecture, but it also offers contemporary amenities and unique details that any devoted design enthusiast would revere.

Surrounded by a gorgeous cottage garden and spanning 3,442 square feet, 17 Church St. exudes enough charm to warrant adoration. The structure, which was originally built in 1836 as house of worship, serves as a divine example of Gothic Revival design clearly captured in the ascending arrangement of its pointed-arch windows and doors that “let there be light” throughout the space. But the intriguing history of the home doesn’t end there. In 1934, the addition of an ell established a kitchen that blends vintage details with modern appliances along with three bedrooms. (Each bedroom comes complete with its own private bathroom and hardwood flooring.) The primary suite also features pocket doors and an exterior balcony. The living/dining area, meanwhile, serves as an illuminating space for gathering family and friends with its stunning two-story Gothic Revival window.

Fast forwarding to 1973, Herbert Senn and Helen Pond—set designers known for their innovative approach—purchased 17 Church St. and added their own personal touch inspired by the Strawberry Hill House in Twickenham, England. Imbuing the dwelling with trompe-l’oeil artistry, details were incorporated to enhance the interiors and overall architecture. The pièce de resistance? The immense hall boasts one of the region’s oldest working organs and a cozy Ben Franklin fireplace, the latter of which casts a heavenly glow across the space. As for the current owners, they’ve remained devoted to maintaining the property by faithfully restoring its historical elements while simultaneously adding contemporary amenities. In fact, the ticking of the tower clock has been resurrected after a long period (not a vow) of silence. A patio and porch round out the exterior amenities, along with the home’s close, convenient proximity to the beach and other area attractions.

With the preservation of a legacy and a commitment to livability, 17 Church St. merges the best of both the past and the present without sacrificing style or substance. Also, Yarmouth Port itself is pretty great.

For more information, contact Lisa Hassler of Sotheby’s International Realty – Cape Cod, Sandwich Brokerage, www.sothebysrealty.com.