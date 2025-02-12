Green is good—especially when it comes to where you live. Being surrounded by a lush landscape does a lot to soothe the mind in these troubling times, and for anyone who’s yearned for a tranquil rural home, this listing definitely fits the bill. Because 475 Brookwood in Mendon, Vermont offers dreamy, mountainside scenery and a host of amenities. Indoors and out, this luxury home is ideal for nature lovers, ski enthusiasts (Killington Resort is a 20-minute drive away), and anyone who enjoys a peaceful retreat with modern necessities and architectural finesse.

Architecturally, the 1969 construction’s most striking feature is its A-frame entrance—abutted by a dramatic stone chimney, the front facade’s floor-to-ceiling windows create a cathedral-like effect. Further in, this 4,160-square-foot residence features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and an enviable 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space (more on that in a bit), so there’s no excuse when it comes to entertaining family and friends year-round. The interiors feature an open-floor plan with abundant living space that comes complete with a cozy stone fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. There are also expansive windows that make the exterior landscape’s beauty a seamless part of the surroundings.

The primary suite boasts its own opulence with a gas fireplace, large walk-in closet, and an attached office space. Guest bedrooms, which include a secondary suite and areas for gathering, make everyone feel at home. Another added bonus in this dwelling is an extensive amount of storage, including built-ins, a sizable laundry room with hanging shelves, and a cedar-lined hallway closet.

As for 475 Brookwood’s outdoor living space—the exteriors are a huge selling point, where homeowners are able to sit back, relax, and make the most of them with several amenities. From the multiple firepits areas (one wood-burning and two gas) optimal for cool autumn gatherings to the sparkling saltwater pool beckoning during the warmer days of summer, breathtaking views abound and serve as beautiful backdrops. You can almost picture Don Draper smoking cigarettes and toasting cocktails by the saltwater pool.

Of course we’d be remiss not to mention this home’s sought-after central location because it seriously sweetens the deal by boasting easy, convenient access to resorts in Killington and Pico, plus the town center of Rutland. Everything looks clearer from the side of the mountain.

