Real Estate Showdown: A Cambridgeport Condo vs. a Natick Contemporary

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a two-bedroom in the City of Squares to a single-family located just a hop, skip, and a jaunt down I-90 in Natick.

Listing Agents: Lisa Drapkin and Jenn McDonald, Denman Drapkin Group Compass (Cambridge); Elena Price, Coldwell Banker Realty (Natick)

Photo by Joselius Mantopoulos of InFocus Media Lab (Cambridge); Drone Home Media (Natick)

118 Pleasant St., #1, Cambridge Sale Price: ~$1,000,000 9 Indian Ridge Rd., Natick

$900,000

8

1,017 square feet

2

1 full Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,025,000

32

2,177 square feet

3

2 full, 1 half

It’s tough to beat convenience, and this Cambridge condo’s prime location sets it apart. An ideal spot for a young couple, it’s steps away from bars and restaurants galore, a Whole Foods, and the Charles River. The light-filled two-bed beauty has plenty of amenities inside, too, from in-unit laundry to an open kitchen. There’s even a fenced-in backyard with a patio.

Drive about 15 miles southwest to Natick, and you’ll find this recently sold home with a sprawling backyard featuring an in-ground pool. The main level’s open floor plan is conducive to entertaining and offers prime views of the verdant setting, thanks to large window walls. The three bedrooms and finished lower level, meanwhile, also have plenty of room to spread out. While the Natick house’s pool is hard to top, the Cambridge condo was scooped up in fewer days and for $100,000 more than the asking price, showing the continued appeal of city living. Which one would you choose?

First published in the print edition of the February 2025 issue with the headline: “A Cambridgeport Condo vs. a Natick Contemporary”