Boston Home

The Refreshed ‘Find It Home’ Directory from Boston Home Is Here

Your next home project starts here.

By ·

Photo by Michael J. Lee

Finding the perfect design pro just got a whole lot easier. Boston Home magazine, your trusted guide to creating dream living spaces, is re-launching is Find It Home directory. We encourage you to head over and peruse the top-tier professionals showcased in the following categories: architecture, interior design, building, landscaping, and much more. Consider this revamped resource as your personalized Rolodex of design talent, curated by the trusted team at Boston Home. With a few clicks, you can search by speciality. Whether you’re embarking on a full-scale renovation or on the hunt for a master craftsman to revamp a singular space in your home, Find It Home has you covered. Check it out to see for yourself.

Try Find It Home here.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Why Boston Will Become the Nation’s Leading Longevity Hub

  2. On the Market: A Swanky Purple Condo in Boston’s Back Bay

  3. Tilde, Cafe by Day and Wine Bar by Night, Opens in Cambridge

  4. The Best Restaurants in Boston’s North End