The Refreshed ‘Find It Home’ Directory from Boston Home Is Here
Your next home project starts here.
Finding the perfect design pro just got a whole lot easier. Boston Home magazine, your trusted guide to creating dream living spaces, is re-launching is Find It Home directory. We encourage you to head over and peruse the top-tier professionals showcased in the following categories: architecture, interior design, building, landscaping, and much more. Consider this revamped resource as your personalized Rolodex of design talent, curated by the trusted team at Boston Home. With a few clicks, you can search by speciality. Whether you’re embarking on a full-scale renovation or on the hunt for a master craftsman to revamp a singular space in your home, Find It Home has you covered. Check it out to see for yourself.