Spring Blooms Inspire Hope and Color After Winter’s Chill

After the long winter, spring’s earliest florals inspire hopeful anticipation for the bright, warmer months ahead.

Nothing Gold Can Stay

By Robert Frost

Nature’s first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf’s a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.

For this shoot, floral designer Jennifer Figge and photographer Sarah Winchester sought inspiration from the above poem by Robert Frost, who moved to Massachusetts as a child and lived as an adult in Beacon Hill for many years. How fortunate are we to live in New England, where only because of our cold winters can we enjoy the benefits of bulbs in spring! After sleeping all winter, spring’s first blooms are often bulbs, peeking up through the frozen ground—a bright and colorful reminder of warmer days ahead.

Each arrangement—set against patterned backdrops crafted by local fabric houses— showcases a variety of beautiful bulb flowers, from the happy daffodil and classic tulip to the fragrant muscari hyacinth. Most of the blooms arrived directly flown from Holland on the morning of the shoot, as the photos were taken in the middle of January when our native bulbs were still covered in snow.