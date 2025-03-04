Welcome to the Pennyweight Hotel, Where Modern Style Meets the Historic West End

The 112-room boutique spot leans in to local history with a contemporary spin and innovative art.

Located in the city’s historic West End, a block from TD Garden, near both the North End and Beacon Hill, the 112-room Pennyweight Hotel, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, opened late last fall.

Taking inspiration from Boston’s revolutionary beginnings and merchandising legacy coupled with its address, 155 Portland Street, the hotel’s name and brand pay homage to the exact measurement of something precious: a pennyweight, which weighs 1.55 grams. Designed by JCJ Architecture, the design and finishes evoke an urban sophistication with an eclectic and irresistible spirit. “We approached the design with a deep respect for Boston’s history while also embracing the city’s character,” says Carrie Nielsen, an associate and senior project designer for the firm. Guest rooms feature a soft palette of greens and neutral tones, juxtaposed by striking bathrooms that feature black quartz and rose-gold vanities, open showers with black metal–framed glass panels, and wallpaper created with a collection of repurposed print articles from the iconic West Ender newsletter as a nod to the neighborhood’s storied past.

The purposeful art program, which is on display throughout the property, was curated by Boston-based art consultancy Alchemy Station. The hotel’s public spaces are adorned with an assorted collection of locally sourced artwork and artifacts that further illuminate Boston’s illustrious heritage and evolution through a playful assortment of custom prints, paintings, and memorabilia. “We curated a collection for the Pennyweight that embodies Boston: smart, historic, edgy, quirky, bold, and beautiful,” says Suzi Hlavacek, cofounder of Alchemy Station. “The works by local artists ignite curiosity about the past while magnifying today’s cool creators. This collection is all about the vibrant energy of Bostonians, from the revolutionaries of yesterday to the rule breakers of today.”

Artworks in a multitude of media are showcased throughout the property, highlighting artists who innovate with seemingly ordinary materials and familiar imagery, transforming these elements into something new and unexpected, much like the Pennyweight Hotel itself.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2025 issue, with the headline, “Made to Measure.”