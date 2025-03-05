Boston Home

Set Sail in Style on a Houseboat in Maine’s Kennebunk River

Iconic coastal landmark White Barn Inn unveils its newest luxury accommodations on a distinctively designed houseboat.

By ·

Featuring one king bed and a living room with a sleeper sofa, the Cora comfortably sleeps up to four guests. / Photo via Auberge Resorts Collection

This article is from the spring 2025 issue of Boston HomeSign up here to receive a subscription.

Among Maine’s most treasured places to stay is White Barn Inn, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Hugging southern Maine’s sparkling coastline, the inn has been welcoming guests for nearly a century, when a historic barn was first transformed into a hotel. Located within the charming village of Kennebunk, the inn includes a spa and world-class dining. And, starting in May, the property will offer one-of-a-kind accommodations aboard the Cora Houseboat docked on the majestic Kennebunk River. It’s named after the hotel’s founder, inspired by her intrepid spirit and warm hospitality, and offers guests an unrivaled experience blending comfort, privacy, and relaxed luxury. The custom houseboat generously sleeps four guests and includes a wet bar and a private rooftop. Its color palette draws from Maine’s natural beauty, incorporating shades of teal, deep blues, greens, and touches of lively yellow.

The wet bar features unlacquered brass hardware and a marine-inspired cage light fixture. / Photo via Auberge Resorts Collection

Custom-built to float in the Kennebunk River, the houseboat remains secured to White Barn Inn’s private dock. / Photo via Auberge Resorts Collection

Interior designer Jenny Wolf, who also led the White Barn Inn’s redesign in September 2022, set the aesthetic for the Cora, creating a retreat that embodies authentic Maine sensibilities. The interior embraces guests with warmth and comfort, featuring neutral walls complemented by classic ticking and stripes, modern batiks, warm walnut finishes, and wide-plank flooring. Wallpaper from Phillip Jefferies and fabrics from Fermoie, Peter Dunham, and Farrow & Ball add to the inviting atmosphere. The Cora features elements of authentic colonial New England, including a Dutch-door entrance and star-patterned tile in the bathroom, in a nod to the area’s deeply rooted heritage. The nautical theme continues with shiplap accents and marine-cage lighting.

“It was crucial for us to ensure that the houseboat seamlessly extends the essence of White Barn Inn while also establishing its distinct identity,” Wolf says. “Guests can anticipate the sophisticated design synonymous with the Inn, enriched by playful coastal and nautical elements that contribute to its unique charm.”

The Cora speaks to the coastal rustic aesthetic of White Barn Inn, mirroring familiar design elements such as the signature bamboo window shades and curtains, warm textures, and wide-plank floors. / Photo via Auberge Resorts Collection

Exclusive Offerings

Houseboat guests are privy to special experiences including Stargazer’s Night, which comes with a hand-delivered telescope and a constellation guidebook to explore the night sky from the roof deck. The Sailor’s Whiskey Trunk Bar, centered on a portable trunk stocked with premium whiskey from Macallan, allows guests to craft their own nightcap while enjoying the serene seaside ambiance. Roof Deck Yoga features a private Vinyasa lesson on the houseboat’s rooftop.

The 640-square-foot roof deck atop the houseboat provides abundant space for lounging and taking in the view. / Photo via Auberge Resorts Collection

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2025 issue, with the headline, “All Aboard.”

Read More About:

Trending

  1. All 141 Cities and Towns in Greater Boston Ranked

  2. Don’t Tell Aunty, Boston’s First ‘Indian Gastropub,’ Opens in Back Bay

  3. The Top 15 Places to Live in Greater Boston

  4. The Chilling Case of Nathan Carman’s Deadly Fishing Trip

  5. 18 Essential Boston Movies: Six Decades of Essential Hub Cinema