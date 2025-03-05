Set Sail in Style on a Houseboat in Maine’s Kennebunk River

Iconic coastal landmark White Barn Inn unveils its newest luxury accommodations on a distinctively designed houseboat.

Among Maine’s most treasured places to stay is White Barn Inn, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Hugging southern Maine’s sparkling coastline, the inn has been welcoming guests for nearly a century, when a historic barn was first transformed into a hotel. Located within the charming village of Kennebunk, the inn includes a spa and world-class dining. And, starting in May, the property will offer one-of-a-kind accommodations aboard the Cora Houseboat docked on the majestic Kennebunk River. It’s named after the hotel’s founder, inspired by her intrepid spirit and warm hospitality, and offers guests an unrivaled experience blending comfort, privacy, and relaxed luxury. The custom houseboat generously sleeps four guests and includes a wet bar and a private rooftop. Its color palette draws from Maine’s natural beauty, incorporating shades of teal, deep blues, greens, and touches of lively yellow.

Interior designer Jenny Wolf, who also led the White Barn Inn’s redesign in September 2022, set the aesthetic for the Cora, creating a retreat that embodies authentic Maine sensibilities. The interior embraces guests with warmth and comfort, featuring neutral walls complemented by classic ticking and stripes, modern batiks, warm walnut finishes, and wide-plank flooring. Wallpaper from Phillip Jefferies and fabrics from Fermoie, Peter Dunham, and Farrow & Ball add to the inviting atmosphere. The Cora features elements of authentic colonial New England, including a Dutch-door entrance and star-patterned tile in the bathroom, in a nod to the area’s deeply rooted heritage. The nautical theme continues with shiplap accents and marine-cage lighting.

“It was crucial for us to ensure that the houseboat seamlessly extends the essence of White Barn Inn while also establishing its distinct identity,” Wolf says. “Guests can anticipate the sophisticated design synonymous with the Inn, enriched by playful coastal and nautical elements that contribute to its unique charm.”

Exclusive Offerings

Houseboat guests are privy to special experiences including Stargazer’s Night, which comes with a hand-delivered telescope and a constellation guidebook to explore the night sky from the roof deck. The Sailor’s Whiskey Trunk Bar, centered on a portable trunk stocked with premium whiskey from Macallan, allows guests to craft their own nightcap while enjoying the serene seaside ambiance. Roof Deck Yoga features a private Vinyasa lesson on the houseboat’s rooftop.