Designer Nancy Hill Transforms a Weston Living Room

A living room overrides its neutral origins with jewel tones and sumptuous fabrics.

Designing a home remotely can be a challenge, but for Nancy Hill, her new client shared plenty of inspiration from Pinterest that helped the designer find the right vibe to pull everything together. She also offered Hill specific edicts for her new abode in Weston. “It’s a beautiful, very luxurious home, but it was a white box. She loves color—and anything Schumacher,” says Hill, who had the living room’s two curved-back sofas upholstered in an arresting sapphire Schumacher velvet alongside ottomans sheathed in Clarence House’s leopard motif “Kalahari.” Another Schumacher pattern, “Lotus Garden,” frames the windows. “This room played off the drapery because the homeowner loved it, so we pulled all of the colors out of that,” Hill adds.

Meanwhile, the paint on the walls—Benjamin Moore’s “Cat’s Eye Green”—was another vibrant hue the homeowner fell for. While Hill doesn’t typically infuse the rooms she designs with so many saturated hues, she says that the homeowners developed a penchant for a bold palette while abroad. “Originally from the States, they were expats living in London who came back to be closer to family,” she reveals, noting that they were inspired by the bold, vibrant aesthetic of the posh, elegant social club Annabel’s in Mayfair.

Furnishings incorporate new pieces and vintage finds, including a console table from Brimfield Antique Flea Market and a stately grandfather clock. “While the house is a new construction, we brought in a bit of Old World details, too,” Hill says. But what didn’t get old was the collaboration between the homeowners and the designer. (Hill and her team have designed three homes for them.) “This project was very unexpected for us, but so much fun.”

Interior Designer Nancy Hill Interiors

Upholstery and Custom Furniture Partners in Design