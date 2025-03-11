So, You Want to Live in Lincoln?

Whether you’re looking for something old or something new, this scenic ’burb with a Revolutionary past has a place for you.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

1. Pick Your Price Point

Once a rural farm town, Lincoln is now a suburban oasis of historical single-family homes on sprawling, manicured lots, many bordered by conservation land. With a median sale price of just under $1.5 million in 2024, most properties are spacious, at 3,000 square feet or more. There are a few new builds around if an 1800s farmhouse or a midcentury-modern abode isn’t the dream for you, but act fast if you see one you like: The average Lincoln home is on the market for just 16 days.

2. Plot Your Commute

At just over 20 miles west of Boston, Lincoln residents often see their 30-minute drive downtown stretch to more than an hour during peak commuting times. Want to avoid the hassle? The commuter rail runs between North Station and Lincoln on the Fitchburg Line, offering a ride that’s usually about 40 minutes.

3. Take in the Vibe

If you want to bask in the beauty of nature from your backyard, Lincoln is the place to be. Green space takes up a major chunk of the land in this spaced-out suburb, and many properties sit on an acre or more. Away from home, you can hike the trails around the beautiful Farrar Pond and explore Mount Misery’s 227-acre conservation area.

4. Check out the Culture

While Lincoln isn’t exactly known for its shopping and restaurant scene, it has a rich past in its favor. The Minute Man National Historical Park commemorates the first battles of the Revolutionary War, and is home to the spot where Paul Revere was captured by the British on his famous Midnight Ride. More-modern landmarks, including the Pierce House, the Henry B. Hoover House, and the Gropius House, join dozens of homes to form the largest concentration of modern residential architecture of any Massachusetts town.

5. Scope out the Schools

Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade attend the public Lincoln School. Older students go to Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, located in the next town over. For the youngest residents, the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum houses Lincoln Nursery School, the first preschool embedded in a contemporary art museum in the United States. Children with language-based learning needs, meanwhile, can attend the private Carroll School, which serves grades 1 to 9.

This article was first published in the print edition of the March 2025 issue with the headline: “So You Want to Live In…Lincoln.”

So You Want to Live in…

| Weston | Scituate | Sudbury | Wellesley |