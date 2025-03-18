Real Estate Showdown: A 19th-Century MetroWest Beauty vs. a Convenient Coolidge Corner Condo

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a sprawling Victorian-era home surrounded by 2 lush acres in Wayland with an airy condo in Brookline.

Listing Agents: David Ferrini, Coldwell Banker Realty (Wayland); Tara Rostamnezhad, the Mazer Group, Compass (Brookline)

Photo by Drone Home Media (Wayland); Jack Vatcher with Jack Vatcher Photography (Brookline)

15 Training Field Rd., Wayland Sale Price: ~$1,775,000 62 Atherton Rd., #2, Brookline

$2,195,000

181

4,205 square feet

5

3 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,799,000

25

2,222 square feet

4

2 full

The best thing about the ’burbs? There’s usually plenty of room to spread out. That’s certainly the case for this Wayland residence, built in 1898. Geared for family living with five large bedrooms and three levels, the elegant home offers its new owners a library and plenty of flexible space. But it’s the outside that had us at hello: Set on more than 2 acres with multiple terraces and mature stone walls, it’s an idyllic oasis anyone would (happily) get lost in.

Coolidge Corner, meanwhile, may be a happening neighborhood, but it’s tough to find a four-bedroom condo within walking distance to the action. This 1900-built two-level property, however, checks that box and more, with a good-sized kitchen, private balcony, ample shared rooftop deck, and garage parking. And while the Wayland estate took six months and a major price concession to sell, the Brookline home sold in less than a month under asking price—a testament to the power of being close to, well, everything.