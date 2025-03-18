Real Estate Showdown: A 19th-Century MetroWest Beauty vs. a Convenient Coolidge Corner Condo
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a sprawling Victorian-era home surrounded by 2 lush acres in Wayland with an airy condo in Brookline.
Listing Agents: David Ferrini, Coldwell Banker Realty (Wayland); Tara Rostamnezhad, the Mazer Group, Compass (Brookline)
Photo by Drone Home Media (Wayland); Jack Vatcher with Jack Vatcher Photography (Brookline)
|15 Training Field Rd., Wayland
|Sale Price: ~$1,775,000
|62 Atherton Rd., #2, Brookline
|$2,195,000
181
4,205 square feet
5
3 full, 1 half
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$1,799,000
25
2,222 square feet
4
2 full
The best thing about the ’burbs? There’s usually plenty of room to spread out. That’s certainly the case for this Wayland residence, built in 1898. Geared for family living with five large bedrooms and three levels, the elegant home offers its new owners a library and plenty of flexible space. But it’s the outside that had us at hello: Set on more than 2 acres with multiple terraces and mature stone walls, it’s an idyllic oasis anyone would (happily) get lost in.
Coolidge Corner, meanwhile, may be a happening neighborhood, but it’s tough to find a four-bedroom condo within walking distance to the action. This 1900-built two-level property, however, checks that box and more, with a good-sized kitchen, private balcony, ample shared rooftop deck, and garage parking. And while the Wayland estate took six months and a major price concession to sell, the Brookline home sold in less than a month under asking price—a testament to the power of being close to, well, everything.
This article was first published in the print edition of the March 2025 issue with the headline: “A 19th-Century MetroWest Beauty vs. a Convenient Coolidge Corner Condo.”