67 Byron Rd., Weston

Price: $19,850,000

Size: 18,725 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 12 (6 full, 6 partial)

Talk about hoop dreams. When it comes to luxury estates that feature awe-inspiring amenities, 67 Byron Rd. in Weston is a clear winner. Because let’s be real: How many homes boast their own indoor basketball half-court while still remaining elegant, creatively designed, and stylish? And in how many homes does the half-court not even rank as the private playland’s most unusual attraction? Here the more unusual distinction goes to the two-story indoor tube slide, a twisted-noodle playground piece that dumps riders down the hall from a space-age game and recreation room—just a few highlights among the whopping 18,725 square feet. In other words, this is quite a place.

Previously owned by Jeff Vinik, a minority owner of the Red Sox, 67 Byron comes with seven bedrooms and a 12 bathrooms (six full, six partial). Acton-based Thoughtforms constructed the estate, where vast ceilings and dramatic glass walls allow abundant light to dominate in the best way possible—from the generously sized modern kitchen to the luxurious primary suite. Meanwhile, Back Bay–based Leslie Fine Interiors scored the build with exceptional craftsmanship, an eclectic mix of global design and influences, and an abundance of areas for modern art flourishes. Case in point: The grand staircase (glimpsed above) functions as a space-pop art installation—its handrails and balusters “a phantasmagoric array of whirly-gig metal rods and what look to be bowling balls,” as Curbed once described the extant setup when it first hit the market in 2013.

That’s not the only place whimsical décor is at play. One bedroom is a pastoral storybook homage, complete with its own bootleg Winnie the Pooh tree, hollowed into a three-dimensional crawlspace. One bathroom wall is lavatory-themed Scrabble board. In more adult matters, a slickly futuristic wine cellar looks like a James Bond set piece. Even the private screening room is vivid minimalism, with its black curtains and red theater seats.

And that’s just inside the property. Situated on 5.3 impressive acres that’re highlighted by lush, verdant lawns and an actual orchard, the home’s exterior features extensive granite patios perfect for catered hosting, a resort-style pool and pool house decked out for slick fun in the sun. As for additional perks (yes, there are more), the estate comes with 14 parking spaces, four garage spaces, and a convenient commute that’s mere minutes from downtown Boston. It isn’t the Yankee Candle mansion, but it’s not all that far off.

