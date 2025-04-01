Real Estate Showdown: A Sparkling Seaport High-Rise vs. a 1930s Newton Tudor

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a streamlined condominium in the heart of the Seaport with a classic brick Tudor in the suburbs.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Listing agents: Skambas Realty Group, Compass (Boston); Robin Allen, William Raveis (Newton)

Photo by Sojourner MediA (boston); Jack Vatcher Photography (newton)

22 Liberty Dr., Unit 9H, Boston Sale Price: ~$2,000,000 103 Cabot St., Newton

$2,100,000

88

1,176 square feet

1

1 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,149,000

21

2,262 square feet

4

3 full

Would you prefer a slick condo in the city or a beautifully manicured property just west of it for $2 million? That probably depends on your life stage. Located in the Seaport’s 22 Liberty residences, this modern one-bedroom unit is awash in white with contemporary finishes, including high-gloss kitchen cabinetry and a marble soaking tub. With garage parking, a fitness center, and a concierge, the amenities are endless, though the home’s best attribute might be its proximity to the Seaport’s restaurants and shops.

Set on a sprawling lot surrounded by mature trees and shrubs, this brick Tudor in Newton has curb appeal in spades. The renovated kitchen, dining room, and living room, while distinct spaces, flow seamlessly together thanks to the wide, curved archways that are hallmarks of this architecture style. While the residence sold in fewer days than the Seaport home, it’s a tough call as to which one was the better deal: For young folks and empty-nesters, the 22 Liberty unit is unbeatable, but for families, Newton comes out on top—because as everyone knows, you need all the space you can get with kids.

This article was first published in the print edition of the April 2025 issue with the headline: “A Sparkling Seaport High-Rise vs. a 1930s Newton Tudor.”