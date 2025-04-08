So, You Want to Live in Marshfield?

Ready to enter your beach era? This coastal suburb, halfway between the serenity of the Cape and the hustle and bustle of the city, may be the perfect place for you.

1. Pick Your Price Point

Home prices in Marshfield are a bit of a mixed bag: While it’s possible to find small two- and three-bedroom homes with one bathroom between $500,000 and $600,000, the median single-family home price last year was $785,000. Homes in the 5,000-square-foot range, as well as those near the coastline, tend to go for much more—between $1 million and $4 million.

2. Plot Your Commute

It’s not exactly a quick trip into the city from Marshfield, which is about 30 miles south of Boston: The drive can take upward of an hour when traffic hits its peak. The closest stops on the commuter rail are Kingston and Greenbush, each about a 15-minute drive from town. While the trip takes about the same amount of time as it does by car, train riders relish the time to catch up on their reading or scrolling (or sleep!).

3. Take in the Vibe

Sandy beaches, salt air, and fresh seafood are plentiful here—but that isn’t all that Marshfield has to offer. Ocean Street, connecting the town’s Main Street to the coast, is home to a number of places for dining and retail therapy. The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce is passionate about promoting local businesses, and across the town, you’ll find waterfront restaurants, artisanal coffee shops, and other indie spots.

4. Check out the Culture

Once dubbed the “Town of Villages” by local historians, there are eight distinct villages that make up Marshfield, and 5 miles of sandy public beaches. More of an athlete than a beach bum? The town has two 18-hole golf courses, one public and one private. Come summer, you’ll want to buy a beach cooking permit for cookouts at Rexhame Beach, and in August, the Marshfield Fair is the hottest ticket in town.

5. Scope out the Schools

The majority of children in Marshfield attend school locally. There are five public K–5 elementary schools, and Furnace Brook, the town’s middle school, has a 10.5-to-1 student-teacher ratio. Marshfield High School, meanwhile, consistently performs above the state level when it comes to test scores.