$1,100,000900 square feet0.5For anyone seeking a seafaring life on solid ground, a beacon of hope is on the local market that can make your nautical dreams come true. In fact, the historic Borden Flats Lighthouse—located at 1 Taunton River in Somerset —has the potential to serve you two-fold: as a part-time personal retreat and a novelty DIY hospitality investment.Constructed in 1881 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Borden Flats Lighthouse is situated on Mount Hope Bay at the mouth of the Taunton River, approximately a half mile south of the Braga Bridge . The structure truly has a legacy: Lightkeepers maintained the seamark’s operation from its inception until 1963, when the lighthouse was, as the Boston Globe reports , electrified and fully automated. Although neglect affected the structure for some years afterwards, a previous owner restored it, and by 2016, the lighthouse opened for public tours. Since then, it has been a welcome respite for global travelers while also still serving as an active United States Coast Guard Aid to Navigation and an official weather station for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Fall River.

Currently maintained and managed as a bed and bring-your-own-breakfast, the Borden Flats Lighthouse has been accommodating overnight guests since 2018 as an experiential and educational getaway. As only one of two offshore lighthouses available for overnight stays, bookings consistently fill up every year—and current owner Kevin Ferias ideally wants the purchaser to commit to maintaining this tradition.

As for the structure itself, the Borden Flats Lighthouse features a five-level interior that spans 900 square feet, all connected by an iconic spiral staircase. Accessible via a three-minute boat ride, there is one bedroom, one partial bath, and a dining area onsite, while the deck and top-level lantern room offer perfect spots to take in all of the views of area surroundings, unforgettable sunrises, and spectacular sunsets. Back inside, the well-equipped kitchen comes with several amenities including a 4-burner gas stove and oven, small refrigerator, microwave, and a stove-top coffee percolator. Each level of the fully furnished home reinforces the seaside experience with its period antiques and maritime collectibles. Bonus: the sale also offers a 22-foot deck boat as part of the deal—and more important, an acquaintanceship with two friendly spirits, who allegedly roam the inviting space upon occasion.

A novelly historic property and a couple of ghost friends—who doesn’t want that?