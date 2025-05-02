On the Market: A Beacon Hill Townhouse with a Bulletproof Glass Entryway

A lovely Boston home where important people can feel safe.

36 Lime Street, Boston

Price: $15,999,000

Size: 5,875 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 (3 full, 2 partial)

When you think about the best properties in historic Beacon Hill, they often boast beautiful views of Boston, a seamless merging of classic architectural details and contemporary luxury, and the ideal location for city living. This listing, 36 Lime Street, is a prime example. Situated within the “Flat of the Hill,” this home is quintessentially New England in style (with its stone frame casement windows and Mansard roof) and modern in substance (with high-tech amenities). But the townhouse also offers high-tech security and privacy, its listing boasting an entryway door of ‘bulletproof’ smart glass “that switches from transparent to opaque with the flick of a switch.” In other words, important people can feel safe and inconspicuous here.

Originally constructed in 1912 and renovated in 2016, 36 Lime Street includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms (three full, two partial) spread across 5,875 square feet of interior space along with 1,500 square feet outdoors. (At one point, the late David Nightingale Hicks designed its interiors.) Natural light is delivered into three sides of the residence, so the bright surroundings offer an inviting vibe.

This luxurious residence boasts an array of high-end amenities and thoughtfully designed spaces. The primary bedroom is a dreamy escape with its spectacular arched ceilings, large steel window showcasing amazing views of the Church of the Advent and Flat Hill, and a gas fireplace with a hidden television life system above it. The large dressing room and dual walk-in closets with extensive storage are as enviable as they are impressive; all bedrooms have custom automated window casings with sun and blackout shades. The kitchen comes with a built-in Wolf espresso machine, a Wolf gas cooktop, custom built-ins, and Quartz counters while the dining area includes a cozy gas fireplace and exterior access to a private patio. And in addition to a home gym, complete with rock-climbing wall, there’s the soundproof theater where an immersive cinema experience home with a 108-inch laser projector and Genelec speakers providing some serious surround sound.

For those who want to savor the city, the roof top deck is the perfect urban perch. The home office, elevator, sunroom, one deeded parking space in Brimmer Street Garage, and Lutron lighting systems round out the amenities—in addition to that exceptional security and privacy. Not only does it come with an entryway door of ballistic privacy glass, but Eagle Eye video surveillance, Brivo remote entry, and Meraki networking and access points are also part of the package.

