Real Estate Showdown: A Classic Cohasset Home vs. a Charlestown New Build

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a turn-of-the-20th-century home steps from Black Rock Beach with a spacious single-family in Charlestown.

Listing agents: Mary Sullivan, Coldwell Banker Realty (Cohasset); Nancy Roth, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty (Charlestown)

Photo by Craig Cole (Cohasset); Michael Petrocelli, Remark Visions (Charlestown, exterior); Alexis Brickner, Remark Visions (Charlestown, interiors)

22 Liberty Dr., Unit 9H, Boston Sale Price: ~$2,150,000 103 Cabot St., Newton

$2,195,000

18

4,269 square feet

5

4 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,150,000

38

3,588 square feet

4

4 full, 1 half

City living doesn’t always have to mean bigtime downsizing—just take a look at this comparison. For around $2.15 million, these homes in Charlestown and Cohasset both offer their new owners plenty of space. Built in 1910, the South Shore property boasts a chef’s kitchen and separate dining room, with large, lovely areas for gathering. But the real perks are outside: The home is located on nearly three-quarters of an acre and a stone’s throw from Black Rock Beach.

More than 20 miles away in Charlestown, this newly developed single-family home includes a spacious patio and roof deck. The main floor’s living spaces are open to one another, and there’s additional room to gather and entertain on the lower level.

While both houses are similarly sized, it seems the new owners of the Cohasset residence knew they had a hot ticket: The property was only on the market for 18 days, while it took 38 days to sell the Charlestown home.