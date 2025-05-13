Inside a Texas Couple’s Maritime-Inspired Cape Cod Haven

How an Austin-based design team created a sumptuous Osterville escape on the site of a 200-year-old shipyard.

A deep-water dock, a village they could walk to, and proximity to a Whole Foods were just some of the criteria a couple from Texas had when looking for their Cape Cod vacation home. He’s from Boston and spent summers on Martha’s Vineyard and was eager to get back to spending July and August on the coast, yet the search for the perfect house would require patience. When they purchased a newly built two-story in Osterville, a generous shingle-style home on a 2.8-acre lot, they also inherited a piece of history.

The property was once Hinckley Shipyard, which operated from 1817 to 1857. While the original boathouse and residence are gone, the 200-year-old barn and relics of outbuildings remain. To add a sense of nautical charm, the homeowners enlisted interior designer Amity Worrel and her Austin-based team, who had previously transformed their primary residence, to fast-track the renovation of their summertime getaway.

Over two summers, Worrel and company spent weeks on the Cape overseeing construction, hanging wallpaper, and hunting for antiques to fill the 7,900-square-foot home, an experience she likens to a different kind of summer camp. “There’s no archery or kayaking at this camp,” Worrel says. “The one activity you can register for is Design Installation 101.”

The first round of design, which included an atypically tight seven-month timeline, was guided by a firm deadline. “They wanted to be in for the Fourth of July,” Worrel says of the homeowners. “We surveyed the site and found a builder all in the same day,” she recalls. They quickly but thoughtfully furnished each room, which included details such as an antique map of the Cape in the pool room, European antiques sourced from Studio Marchant, and a primary suite made cozy clad in a Peter Dunham wallcovering.

The following summer, attention turned to the lower level, where they got to work on a soundproofed movie theater, wine room, kitchenette, and bunk room. The detached garage apartment was also refined. Its most striking feature? A boat suspended from the ceiling, a piece sourced from the High Point Furniture Market.

In this vacation house, charm exudes from every corner with a scheme that emphasizes its idyllic location. “It feels very rural, so that led the direction,” Worrel says. In the kitchen, green cabinetry pairs with brass hardware and “peachy-pink” Moroccan tile with “a basketweave feel.” In addition to island seating, Worrel opted for a cozy nook with a petite floral swivel chair, which has since become the go-to spot for morning coffee. “I’ve never been a fan of bar-top seating,” she adds.

One of the most distinctive elements is the custom wallpaper in the basement, a collaboration between Counterpart Studios—Worrell & Co. designer Andrée Chalaron’s other venture—and Fort Lonesome, a Texas-based embroidery studio. The wallpaper features an oversized version of the historic “Entering Osterville 1648” sign. Another bespoke detail is the home’s neon “Blowhole” sign, inspired by a whale tattoo found on one of the project’s handymen, while outside, a handpainted wooden sign references Jaws’ iconic line, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

The home’s layered aesthetic is enhanced by a collection of antiques sourced on the Cape. “We spent a month living there, sourcing floor lamps, vintage furniture, and accessories so we wouldn’t have to pay for shipping,” Worrell says. They even got crafty when necessary, spray-painting shades and reworking fixtures to make everything fit seamlessly. In the pool bath, a Cole & Son fish-themed wallcovering reinforces the coastal motif, while outdoor furnishings from Restoration Hardware complete the sophisticated yet relaxed setting. The result is an ever-evolving space that pairs wall-to-wall textiles, welcoming hues, and unexpected details that showcase the family’s adoration for seaside living.

While the house continues to evolve and each summer brings new projects, the homeowners view it as “the prettiest house they’ve ever seen,” says the designer.

