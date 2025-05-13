Boston Home

Inside a Texas Couple’s Maritime-Inspired Cape Cod Haven

How an Austin-based design team created a sumptuous Osterville escape on the site of a 200-year-old shipyard.

Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

This article is from the summer 2025 issue of Boston HomeSign up here to receive a subscription.

A deep-water dock, a village they could walk to, and proximity to a Whole Foods were just some of the criteria a couple from Texas had when looking for their Cape Cod vacation home. He’s from Boston and spent summers on Martha’s Vineyard and was eager to get back to spending July and August on the coast, yet the search for the perfect house would require patience. When they purchased a newly built two-story in Osterville, a generous shingle-style home on a 2.8-acre lot, they also inherited a piece of history.

The property was once Hinckley Shipyard, which operated from 1817 to 1857. While the original boathouse and residence are gone, the 200-year-old barn and relics of outbuildings remain. To add a sense of nautical charm, the homeowners enlisted interior designer Amity Worrel and her Austin-based team, who had previously transformed their primary residence, to fast-track the renovation of their summertime getaway.

Over two summers, Worrel and company spent weeks on the Cape overseeing construction, hanging wallpaper, and hunting for antiques to fill the 7,900-square-foot home, an experience she likens to a different kind of summer camp. “There’s no archery or kayaking at this camp,” Worrel says. “The one activity you can register for is Design Installation 101.”

To ensure the project was completed on time, Worrel and the team divided up rooms and sections, working efficiently to keep everything on track. Designer Allison Beyer, who led the design of the couple’s Austin home, spearheaded the “tree bedroom.” The space features Scalamandré “Raphael” wallpaper and vintage nightstands from 1stDibs. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

Even in the pool lounge, the design team added plenty of vintage pieces, including a rattan chair and a map of Cape Cod. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

This bathroom, located off the pool and mudroom, features “Acquario” wallpaper form Cole & Son—a cheeky choice—as well as a mirror from Made Goods. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

The first round of design, which included an atypically tight seven-month timeline, was guided by a firm deadline. “They wanted to be in for the Fourth of July,” Worrel says of the homeowners. “We surveyed the site and found a builder all in the same day,” she recalls. They quickly but thoughtfully furnished each room, which included details such as an antique map of the Cape in the pool room, European antiques sourced from Studio Marchant, and a primary suite made cozy clad in a Peter Dunham wallcovering.

The following summer, attention turned to the lower level, where they got to work on a soundproofed movie theater, wine room, kitchenette, and bunk room. The detached garage apartment was also refined. Its most striking feature? A boat suspended from the ceiling, a piece sourced from the High Point Furniture Market.

In this vacation house, charm exudes from every corner with a scheme that emphasizes its idyllic location. “It feels very rural, so that led the direction,” Worrel says. In the kitchen, green cabinetry pairs with brass hardware and “peachy-pink” Moroccan tile with “a basketweave feel.” In addition to island seating, Worrel opted for a cozy nook with a petite floral swivel chair, which has since become the go-to spot for morning coffee. “I’ve never been a fan of bar-top seating,” she adds.

Rattan pendants from Made Goods and “nice, medium-tone green” cabinetry impart a style that is New-England-meets-countryside in inspiration, Worrel says. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

Instead of crowing the kitchen, the team curated a secondary area to enjoy breakfast or afternoon refreshments. “A petite swivel chair in a floral fabric and the light fixture (make it) feel like a destination,” Worrel says. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

Bold and undeniably fun, the basement game room is anchored by a luxe sectional, sconces from RBW lighting, and a coffee table and stools from Amelia Tarbet. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

One of the most distinctive elements is the custom wallpaper in the basement, a collaboration between Counterpart Studios—Worrell & Co. designer Andrée Chalaron’s other venture—and Fort Lonesome, a Texas-based embroidery studio. The wallpaper features an oversized version of the historic “Entering Osterville 1648” sign. Another bespoke detail is the home’s neon “Blowhole” sign, inspired by a whale tattoo found on one of the project’s handymen, while outside, a handpainted wooden sign references Jaws’ iconic line, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

The home’s layered aesthetic is enhanced by a collection of antiques sourced on the Cape. “We spent a month living there, sourcing floor lamps, vintage furniture, and accessories so we wouldn’t have to pay for shipping,” Worrell says. They even got crafty when necessary, spray-painting shades and reworking fixtures to make everything fit seamlessly. In the pool bath, a Cole & Son fish-themed wallcovering reinforces the coastal motif, while outdoor furnishings from Restoration Hardware complete the sophisticated yet relaxed setting. The result is an ever-evolving space that pairs wall-to-wall textiles, welcoming hues, and unexpected details that showcase the family’s adoration for seaside living.

While the house continues to evolve and each summer brings new projects, the homeowners view it as “the prettiest house they’ve ever seen,” says the designer.

The living and dining spaces serve as the home’s entrance, offering views that extend to the back of the property. Instead of a traditional living area centered around a television, two distinct sitting areas were created, featuring Boston Furniture sofas, upholstered in Zak + Fox fabric, tiled side tables from Architectural Anarchy, and Turkish rugs. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

In the upstairs guest suite, unexpected beachy touches can be found, like a shell-encrusted Currey & Co. chest, an oyster-shell sconce, and vintage art. A built-in bench featuring pillows from Radish Moon and LuRu Home textiles creates a cozy reading nook. / Photo by William Abranowicz / Art + Commerce

Builder Kendall and Welch
Interior Designer Amity Worrel + Co.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Summer 2025 issue, with the headline, “On Location.”

