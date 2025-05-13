So, You Want to Live in South Boston?

1. Pick Your Price Point

If you’re looking for a single-family home with lots of space, there are few on the market in South Boston. More common in this area are condos—ranging from two-bedrooms that go for as little as $600,000 to larger three- and even five-bedroom units priced at $1 million and above. Homes in the area spend about 50 days on the market, with a median price of $1.1 million. Prices get higher as you get closer to the waterfront, and newer builds are more costly than homes in the area’s older buildings.

2. Plot Your Commute

Hop on the T at the Broadway or Andrew stations, and it’s only a few stops on the Red Line from Southie to downtown Boston. If you work outside the city, that same T ride will drop you at South Station, where the commuter rail can get you wherever you need to go. For drivers, the 2-mile commute can take from 10 to 25 minutes; if your home doesn’t come with a garage space, there’s free street parking for residents, but sometimes you’ll have to circle the block for quite a while to find one.

3. Take in the Vibe

South Boston is full of top-notch restaurants and bars—and with an increasingly large population of young professionals, local watering holes get busy on the weekends. For a family-friendly option, reserve a lane at South Boston Candlepin, a 60-year-old bowling alley. If you’re looking for a fun way to stay active, pay a visit to Southie’s Rock Spot Climbing, or tee up indoors at Broadway Golf Club.

4. Check out the Culture

The neighborhood’s Irish roots are evident in its infamous St. Patrick’s Day Parade—and in its pubs, one of which, L Street Tavern, was featured in Good Will Hunting. Grab a bite at Sullivan’s, a Southie landmark that opened in 1951, and explore Castle Island, a large park with a playground and beach access that’s home to Fort Independence. Open to the public, Carson Beach, M Street Beach, and Pleasure Bay are all easily accessible.

5. Scope out the Schools

There are two public high schools in South Boston, three elementary schools, one K-8 school, and one middle school. There are also private options, such as South Boston Catholic Academy, serving students from pre-K through sixth grade with an emphasis on literacy and the arts. St. Peter Academy offers early-childhood education beginning at 15 months through sixth grade.