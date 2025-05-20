Our Brand-New Top Real Estate Producers List Is Here

When it comes to the local housing market, these folks know how to close the deal. Our annual look at the region’s best-performing agents.

Behind every beautiful Back Bay brownstone, waterfront condo in the Seaport, or Newton dream home stands a skilled real estate agent who helped made that transaction possible. But how do you know, for sure, who they are—and who’s best suited for your particular circumstances? We can help: Our all-new list of Greater Boston’s top real estate producers is here.

Some background on the directory. To compile our Top Real Estate Producers list, Boston magazine asked the real estate community representing our readership area (towns within, or partially within, I-495) and the Cape and Islands to fill out an online survey reporting individual agents’ (or teams or groups of agents’) residential sales volume for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2024. In addition, a panel of local industry experts reviewed the submissions for accuracy and inclusivity. Those who met the thresholds for individual agents ($20 million) and teams of two or more ($30 million) are included in alphabetical order on the list with their primary office location and phone number. After the list was completed, we sent a copy to our sales staff. They, in turn, offered advertisements to the winners. Whether or not an agent purchased an ad had no impact on the creation of this list. This list of Top Producers was self-reported and dependent on agent/firm participation; thus, it should not be considered inclusive of all local agents who met the qualification levels.

Questions about Boston magazine’s Top Real Estate Producers can be sent to topproducers@bostonmagazine.com.