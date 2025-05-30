This Beacon Hill Kitchen Proves Small Spaces Can Handle Big Personality

Chartreuse cabinets, floral wallpaper, and an unfitted kitchen design bring maximum style to this historic Boston townhouse.

Like most city homes built in the 19th century, the kitchen of this 1842 townhouse in Beacon Hill is located on the garden level. The homeowner wanted to honor the original architecture, but the long, narrow space felt cramped and spare. While the footprint couldn’t be expanded, she and her husband wanted to transform the kitchen into a spot that would surprise and delight guests, says Meghan McNamara, owner and principal architect of Zephyr and Ore, the firm tapped to reimagine the space.

“The homeowner is all about pattern, and she wanted to bring in different colors,” says McNamara, pointing out that the project became fondly referred to as a “saturated Sally” by the project team for its vibrant scheme. Joyful wallpaper drove the room’s color selection—Harlequin x Sophie Robinson’s “Woodland Floral.” Most of the kitchen cabinets are painted a chic take on chartreuse, House of Hackney’s “Celosia,” though one lower cabinet featuring slightly different styling is painted in House of Hackney’s “Moonstone” to introduce the variation the homeowner craved. A coffee bar is painted another shade of blue, Benjamin Moore’s “Tuscan Teal.”

The appliance layout was reworked to open the space toward the windows overlooking the patio while providing a substantial stretch of countertop. The introduction of a new archway into the dining area might seem counterintuitive in a small space, says McNamara, but it resulted in making it feel more expansive as it breaks up the room. A banquette created by McLaughlin Upholstery surrounds the table, accommodating six people. ‘They wanted to feel really comfortable and enjoy eating in the space,” says McNamara, noting the room’s blue-grasscloth-covered walls and the Peter Dunham “Fig Leaf” wallcovering on the ceiling. Indeed, it would seem that in such a pretty space, they must.

Architect and Interior Designer Zephyr and Ore

Builder F.H. Perry Builder

Cabinetmaker Modern Heritage

Photography Stylist Rhea Urbaniak

