So, You Want to Live in Beverly?

This scenic coastal suburb has it all: a buzzy art scene, public parks, and a lively town center away from the hustle and bustle of Boston.

1. Pick Your Price Point

The Beverly housing market is hot, with the average property spending just over two weeks on the market and more than half of homes selling above the listing price. The median single-family home price was around $750,000 last year, but Beverly also has a few sprawling properties on multiple acres that fetch upward of $1 million. More dated homes with three bedrooms or fewer come in under the median price.

2. Plot Your Commute

In Beverly, there are four stops on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter-rail line, which can get you to North Station in 45 minutes to an hour. If driving is more your speed, the roughly 23-mile trip will take around 30 minutes. Of course, during peak commuting times, the drive time could be as long as an hour, and sometimes more.

3. Take in the Vibe

Whether your afternoon plans include a stroll around the center of town (Cabot Street boasts restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques) or a quick dip in the ocean at Lynch Park, there is no shortage of activities in this waterfront town. Explore 114 acres of trails and gardens at Long Hill, or take in the views of Salem, Baker’s Island, and the Misery Islands at Independence Park.

4. Check out the Culture

Home to Montserrat College of Art, Beverly boasts art galleries galore. The school’s five galleries host exhibitions throughout the year; nearby, Porter Mill Studios is also worth exploring. If you prefer your art en plein air, check out the annual Arts Fest, which showcases the talent of artists who live, work, or create in Beverly. Or hit the Cabot theater for live music, film screenings, and comedy shows.

5. Scope out the Schools

There are five public elementary schools in town, one public middle school, one traditional public high school, and one alternative public middle/high school that caters to students with special needs. The Waring School, a private school for students in grades six through 12, aims to cultivate “lifelong learners,” while the Landmark School focuses on children in grades two through 12 with language-based disabilities.