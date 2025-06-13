Four Art and Design Books for Your Summer 2025 Reading List

Tales of a Not So Tiny House, by Chloe Barcelou and Brandon Batchelder

We’re firm believers that good things do come in small packages, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Tales of a Not So Tiny House. This behind-the-scenes look at Chloe Barcelou and Brandon Batchelder’s luxurious custom steampunk caravan—described as a “bewitching mix of fairy-tale cottage, steamer trunk, and pirate ship”—invites readers on a fascinating and fantastical ride through their experience building and decorating the unique abode. The New England–based authors, who are partners both professionally and personally, design and construct props for short and full-length films and work in commercial and editorial photography, as well as residential and commercial interior design; Barcelou also serves as New Hampshire Magazine’s fashion editor. Together, the couple has taken to redesigning the residence in its entirety within the last few years. The result? A dark cottagecore vibe has been conjured up and transformed into a viral sensation and an enthralling source of design inspiration on TikTok. While the handmade dwelling is just 300 square feet of space, its construction is a big swing powered by an eclectic combination of materials the couple culled together almost completely from their recycled film sets, flea markets, thrift stores, and junkyard treasures. While originally highlighted on Tiny House, Big Living from HGTV, the international acclaim the home received digitally and in print has culminated in this ornate collection, which features lush visuals, rich details, and helpful insights with transformative tips on how to successfully (and stylishly) inhabit small spaces. The nature of this story reads like entries in a personal journal, which really casts the reader under its spell. Design aficionados in particular—and anyone else obsessed with masterfully curating and organizing the surroundings of a minimal area—will relish the practical recommendations provided for day-to-day living in this environment, including fashioning storage solutions for every inch of their space. Beautifully illustrated and accentuated with design sketches and vibrant photographs, Tales of a Not So Tiny House is succinctly synonymous with the home itself—a one-of-a-kind endeavor unlike anything we’ve seen before.$45, Rizzoli, order here.

Emerald Drifters, by Cig Harvey

Although hailing from Britain, fine-art photographer Cig Harvey has made Maine her permanent home—and found plenty of inspiration for her work in doing so. In fact, hints of its natural elements play a significant role in what makes Emerald Drifters such a gem to behold. The treasure trove of images features Harvey’s signature objects—cakes, flora, home interiors, and landscape photographs of the human figure—explored in a rich vibrancy of saturated shades and light. The ephemeral nature of this new collection appears alongside intimate prose vignettes written by its creator about the art and science of color. Personal and poetic, the experience is a visual feast that showcases the beauty of life in a variety of captivating forms.

$59.95, Phaidon, order here.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook: 100 Recipes from the Island’s Restaurants, Farmers, Fishermen & Food Artisans, by Julia Blanter

Nothing ushers in summertime vibes more than a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, and the thought of all the cuisine we crave from there is one aspect always worth sharing. That’s why this cookbook is so enticing. With 100 recipes from farmers, fishermen, food artisans, and restaurants on-site, the cornucopia of flavors is bound to please every palate that savors seasonal goodness. Whether it’s brown-butter lobster rolls or cranberry-maple oat scones, everything from signature appetizers and entrées to desserts and drinks is included in this gourmet guide. The delectable recipes, stories, and photographs take readers on a tantalizing tour of every locale in this celebrated gastronomic destination.

$45, Rizzoli, order here.

The Fricks Collect: An American Family and the Evolution of Taste in the Gilded Age, by Ian Wardropper

When you think about the Gilded Age, American industrialists, and art collectors, there’s one name that immediately comes to mind for many people. We’re talking about Henry Clay Frick, of course. Having commissioned and collaborated with top decorators to create luxurious, extravagant, and ornate interiors to coexist with his acclaimed assemblage of artworks, the story behind his former New York residence—now known as the celebrated Frick Collection—is an intriguing tale to be told. This book serves as a behind-the-scenes look at how he and his daughter Helen Clay Frick spearheaded the effort. Combining a textual narrative with generous imagery, it highlights several fine-art masterpieces and opulent interiors while also demonstrating the impressive impact patronage can have on curating cultural institutions.

$50, Rizzoli Electa, order here.