Rub-A-Dub-Dub, There’s a Bed by the Tub

With a place to soak and stunning views, this Essex, Mass. boudoir is the ultimate place to unwind.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

The Challenge

Upon encountering a piece of land on an estuary in Essex, a pair of empty-nesters who had long lived in the South End knew it was the right spot for their next phase. While they wanted an open concept for most of the home, for the primary suite, the couple desired a retreat that was both secluded and exposed to the view outside, with the bathtub incorporated into the bedroom.

The Solution

Though she’d never installed a tub in a bedroom before, architect Maryann Thompson embraced the unconventional design, choosing a sculptural piece that fit seamlessly with the modern aesthetic. Tucked away from the rest of the house and accessible only by a private staircase, the suite—which includes an attached bathroom with a separate indoor-outdoor shower—feels like a special, secret oasis. Like the rest of the home, the décor is modern and spare, featuring warm wood framing around the glass window walls, which slide open on one side to access a porch overlooking the verdant landscape. To add another textural dimension, lighter wood cladding sheaths the wall behind the bed. The wife had always dreamed of this design and now loves to sit in a warm bath with a glass of wine and watch the seasons change outside. No matter the time of year, it’s a peaceful place to relax.