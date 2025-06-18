This Is Greater Boston’s Priciest Home Sale in 2025 (So Far)

Address: 776 Boylston St., Unit E12-C, Boston

Sale Price: $17 million

Size: 8000 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

The year is still young, but so far, this four-bedroom condo with five full and three half baths in the Mandarin Oriental takes home the gold for highest sale price in Greater Boston. The unit—listed in March by Tracy Campion—offers its lucky new owners a whopping 8,000 square feet of living space with 360-degree views of the Back Bay across two private balconies. Designed with collectors in mind (because it’d be a crime not to display beautiful artwork in this space), the condo features sliding and floating walls as well as museum-quality lighting—although with floor-to-ceiling windows, there’s plenty of natural light to enjoy throughout the space, too.

Considering that parking spaces are going for as much as $750,000 a pop in prime areas of Boston, the three garage parking spots and three storage spaces that came with the unit add quite a bit to the value of the property, which offers all of the luxury amenities you’d expect at the Mandarin, from 24/7 concierge services and valet parking to in-residence dining. But with this sleek white-and-gray kitchen, the new owners are likely enjoying making meals at home—or, more likely, having a private chef prepare them.