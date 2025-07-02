On the Market: A Stunning South Boston Brownstone with a Private Backyard Escape

With an interior design aesthetic based on pops of color, a chef-worthy kitchen, and spa-like amenities, this 1890 build is a rare find.

11 Beckler Ave., Boston

Price: $2,199,000

Size: 2,287 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 partial)

What’s not to love about living in Southie? From the historic charm and convenient waterfront access to the gorgeous parks and buzzing nightlife (and brand-new outdoor 30,000-square-foot adult hangout), it’s a neighborhood we couldn’t refuse. But finding a home there with all the amenities you dream of? Much easier said than done. That’s why when a listing like 11 Beckler Ave. hits our inbox, we have to spread the word. Plus when the images of the interiors are far from traditional, while the exteriors reside in a serene setting right off K Street, we think this property is a special one.

Originally constructed in 1890 and spanning roughly 2,287 square feet, 11 Beckler Avenue has four bedrooms and numerous modern amenities within its historic walls. With an interior design aesthetic based on pops of color, hints of artistry, and plenty of patterns, Jonathan Adler and Restoration Hardware lighting and scones help set the scene.

As a single-family residence, 11 Beckler Avenue also includes a home office space perfect for remote or hybrid workers, and a large, finished lower level complete with high ceilings, which could be used as a family room, media space, or even a combination of both. There are four spa-inspired bathrooms (three full, one partial) that include features like a Victoria + Albert freestanding soaking tub and designer Brizo fixtures.

But the heart of the home is no doubt the chef’s kitchen where home cooks and foodies get their fill with access to top-of-the-line appliances including a La Cornue Cornufé 110 Stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher. The design elements also make this space enticing, ranging from the quartz waterfall island and custom quartz kitchen hood to the Rohl faucet.

Another aspect that makes this home a sought-after spot? The outdoor space. While roof decks often steal the spotlight in Boston, 11 Beckler Avenue offers something even more envy-inducing: a private, fenced-in backyard and patio complete with Astroturf and cozy firepit, making it the ideal spot for morning coffee, happy hour drinks, grilling, or gardening. Some other bonuses? This residence comes with a working fireplace, state-of-the-art ADT home alarm system, Nest thermostats, and long-term rental parking available on the same block. In a neighborhood where space is often at a premium, 11 Beckler Avenue is a rare blend of a peaceful escape without leaving the city.

For more information, contact Joyce Lebedew, Joyce Lebedew Real Estate, www.joycelebedewrealestate.com.

