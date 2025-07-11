On the Market: A Hilltop Milton Home with Skyline Views

85 Forbes Road, Milton

Price: $8,200,000

Size: 9,600 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 (5 full, 1 partial)



What do you consider luxe suburban living? Is it a prime, commuter-friendly location within stunning views? Or is it opulent amenities—spacious open-plan interiors, sundry entertainment options and, say, a glass-encased wine wall? Well, if you think it’s a combination of both, 85 Forbes Rd. is exactly the place for you.

Built in 2020, this hilltop estate is perched atop Forbes Road in one of Milton’s most coveted neighborhoods. Clocking in at 9,600 square feet on a 40,935 square foot lot, this contemporary home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms (five full, one partial), plus sweeping views of the Boston skyline and the Neponset River. The interior, which looks lifted from the pages of Architectural Digest, is an open-concept layout with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe each room in natural light.

The main gathering space centers around a cozy, sleek gas fireplace perfect for gathering, while the chef’s kitchen is equipped with an oversized Cambria island with a Wolf induction cooktop and high-end appliances including Sub-Zero fridge/freezer columns and double Wolf ovens. All are bound to entice aspiring chefs ready to test out their favorite recipes. For those who love to entertain friends and family, the dining area comes complete with a full wet bar and that 500-bottle wine wall that make this home a hot spot for happy hour.

Upstairs, the primary suite feels more like a boutique hotel than a private residence. The second-floor bedroom’s custom, oversized, walk-in his-and-hers closets and a spa-inspired bathroom with a Kohler DTV steam shower, air jet tub, dual toilet areas, and separate sink zones. There’s also a kids’ lounge with deck, a large bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two spacious bedrooms that share a fabulous bath, making it great for guests any time of year.

Downstairs, the lowest level is an entertainment and recreation space, featuring a slick bar area, golf simulator/home theater, and gym. Other amenities include a study with custom cabinets and counters and a functional mudroom with custom cubbies and a stacked washer/dryer.

Heading to the exterior, there’s plenty of room to roam on nearly an acre of landscaped grounds. When it comes to parking, a three-car, heated garage and numerous spots outdoors make it a breeze. The best part? The location is great for families since it’s close to parks and public schools, and it’s just 20 minutes from downtown Boston. So if you’ve ever dreamed of suburban tranquility with city-worthy design, this Forbes Road gem may be just the hilltop haven you need.

For more information, contact Jonathan Keith, Keith Brokerage, LLC.