On the Market: A Blue Candy-Colored Cottage on Martha’s Vineyard

Much like its gingerbread house neighbors, this Victorian Gothic home offers beach-town vibes with a side of storybook charm and the perfect wraparound porch.

17 John Wesley Avenue, Oak Bluffs

Price: $1,895,000

Size: 1,406 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 partial)

If you’ve ever wandered through the iconic gingerbread houses of Oak Bluffs and dreamed of owning one, here’s your chance to get your hands on something similar. Located in the heart of historic Martha’s Vineyard Campground (a.k.a. Wesleyan Grove), 17 John Wesley Ave. is a storybook Victorian that combines whimsy, history, and beach-town ease—all in one pretty little package. Essentially? It’s a fairytale come true.

Built in 1930, this adorable, year-round cottage could be considered the next gen of ginger houses by pulling inspiration from Victorian Carpenter Gothic architecture, and why not? With such a rich history to extract from, and the fact that these properties remain in peak popularity for rentals and purchase today (rentals run anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000-plus per week, depending on size), there’s a lot to be said for sticking to a formula that’s wildly successful. So let’s start with the enchanting exterior that pops with pastel paint, a gabled roofline, and an ample wraparound, screened-in porch that’s seen its fair share of lively gatherings (and is certainly ready for more). There’s also a backyard garden that makes the perfect respite.



Meanwhile inside, there are plenty of features that are just as welcoming design-wise, from a stunning stained-glass window and decorative wainscoting woodwork that channel the residence’s 19th-century roots to the painted beam ceilings and built-in shelves that make the most of the dwelling’s modest footprint. But that’s not all. The light-filled interiors on the first floor feature an open-plan layout complete with a spacious kitchen, cozy living room, and inviting dining area. On the second, you’ll find three bedrooms. There’s a sizable primary suite with an extra built-in closet, full bathroom, skylights, vaulted ceilings, and an additional built-in closet; an airy second bedroom with a soaring ceiling and screened porch; and a third bedroom with a private balcony where you can take in the surroundings under starry night skies.

Back down on the lower level, you’ll find a finished bonus room, laundry, and a full bathroom with storage space. This home also features a mini-split air-conditioning system to ensure comfort all year long. As for the location, 17 John Wesley Ave. fits right at home in the highly desirable East Chop neighborhood of Oak Bluffs, conveniently situated near downtown, Jetty Beach, and Oak Bluffs Harbor. So whether you’re looking for a full-time residence, a dreamy summer escape, or a Pinterest-worthy rental property, this abode hits all the sweet spots.

For more information, contact Kyle Neyer, Tea Lane Associates, www.tealaneassociates.com.