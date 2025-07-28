160 High Street, Lee

Price: $1,400,000

Size: 6,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

For anyone seeking sanctuary in multiple forms, this property just might offer some respite. Churches converted to homes are popular with our readers, especially when the redesign seamlessly balances reverence with reinvention. With that in mind, 160 High St. in Lee ascends to the top of our list as a heavenly hideaway in the Berkshires that blends Gothic Revival–style architecture, intricate design elements, and plenty of creature comforts.

Constructed in 1898, this former First Methodist Episcopal Church has been thoughtfully reimagined by its current owner—with help from award-winning architect Misha Saradoff—as a two-family dwelling spanning 6,500 square feet. With the flexibility to serve as a live/workspace or creative retreat, this residence maintains our faith in the convergence of historic charm with contemporary luxury. One side is a 4,000-square-foot, SoHo-style, light-filled loft composed of two levels that feature expansive ceilings, original exposed wood beams, hardwood floors, four bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. Numerous cozy floating sitting nooks provide picture-perfect views overlooking the great room below. While the two primary suites (one on each floor) boast ensuite bathrooms accented by granite and marble finishes, the fully equipped chef’s kitchen is a blissful spot to cook up everyday meals or prep for special occasions.

On the other side of the structure is a 2,500-square-foot tranquil space with soaring stained-glass windows designed with a spiritual experience in mind. The sky’s the limit on what you choose to do with this haven, but with so much flexibility, this spot could become an artist’s studio, gallery, or wherever else divine inspiration may lead. Notably, several major upgrades have been made to the overall building including full structural reinforcements, new central AC and heating systems, and mini-split heat pumps. Aesthetics and functionality, after all, always serve a higher purpose.

But what of those celestial mainstays you ask? Yes, the signature staple and bell remain intact and still tower gracefully above the surrounding neighborhood, a serene Western Massachusetts setting that’s at home in one of New England’s most charming small towns. In fact, 160 High St. is located conveniently close to downtown Lee and the Berkshires’ top cultural and outdoor attractions including world-class performances. Even better? It also adjoins an 18-acre nature reserve offering Garden of Eden vibes, with a much better ending.