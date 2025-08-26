A Wellesley Kitchen Becomes the True Heart of a Home

A family of New York transplants finds comfort and connection in a reimagined kitchen and pantry.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

This article is from the fall 2025 issue of Boston Home. Sign up here to receive a subscription.

Though a young family had worked with an interior designer on the Wellesley home they moved to from New York City, it never truly felt like their own. “They worked with an out-of-state designer mostly on Zoom, which I think was challenging,” says Kathryn Hufton, whom the homeowners tapped to design their second home in town, which became available in a spur-of-the-moment opportunity. “They felt like this house had the potential to be their dream home if it was done right.” Hufton connected quickly with the couple, grasping an intuitive sense of their style.

“The idea was to strike a balance between elevated design and durability,” says Hufton, noting that the couple has young children and a beloved pup. “It was key that spaces felt timeless and thoughtfully practical for the demands of daily life.” A top priority was that the kitchen feel like the heart of the home, a welcoming gathering spot that was both elegant and comfortable. Hufton veered toward traditional style with some fresh, contemporary touches, including brass accents, sleek lighting, and a more dramatic marble.

Originally, the home had a narrow, dimly lit hallway awkwardly dividing a smaller office and pantry from the kitchen entry. To create a more cohesive and functional layout, the team eliminated the hallway, extended the kitchen, and reoriented the main entry from the mudroom, which introduced much-needed natural light and improved circulation.

At the center of the kitchen, the walnut island adds contrast to the white cabinetry. The homeowners wanted a “wow moment” with the counters, says Hufton, noting the deeply veined Calacatta Original marble that was also used as the backsplash. Blue, the couple’s favorite color, pops as an accent throughout the space, including in the shades of the linear Urban Electric pendant. The hue features more prominently in the generous walk-in pantry, a spacious workspace that resulted when the former office and pantry were combined, enhancing both storage and daily functionality.

“They wanted to make this space more fun, a little bit of a jewel box,” says Hufton, who embraced the edict by calling for the cabinets to be painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Sheer Romance.” To add a bit of glam, the cabinets are inlaid with brass, which also coordinates with the room’s hardware. “There is a lot of custom cabinetry throughout the house, and I wanted to make sure what we did in here was really different and special.” When one looks up, the eye is dazzled by a striking floral Twigs Fabrics and Wallpapers motif on the ceiling. One of the most appealing aspects, though, is the pantry’s versatility. “It can be used as a catering kitchen when they entertain. They bake in there and do arts and crafts at the island with the kids,” says Hufton, noting that even though it’s only been a year since the house was completed, the family knew at once it was their forever home. “When they first walked in, the wife cried; she said she was so relieved and excited to finally feel like they were home.”

Builder Copper Leaf Development

Cabinetmaker Reynolds Custom Woodworks

Interior Designer Kathryn Hufton Design

Photography Stylist Sean William Styling

Stone Fabricator Select Marble & Granite

Stone Supplier Marble & Granite, Inc.

Window Treatment Workroom Makkas Workroom