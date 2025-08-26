A Bespoke Kitchen Brings History to a Weston Home

A lackluster area gets a time-honored refresh with bespoke millwork, a layered palette, and handcrafted detailing.

The homeowners’ mandate to interior designer Katie Rosenfeld was clear: Give their 2000s-era Weston home the warmth and character of a house with history. The original kitchen, with generic moldings and an uninspired layout, lacked identity, says Rosenfeld, noting that the room felt too big with extremely high ceilings. “They wanted to make it feel cozy and inviting, like an antique new house.”

Rosenfeld and her team—including designer Jessica Chabot, whose drafting and rendering skills were crucial to the project’s success—tapped their frequent collaborator, builder Kevin Cradock, to completely gut and reimagine the space.

“When it comes to us, Katie knows she can ask for things that wouldn’t normally be asked,” Cradock says. “There’s a culture of yes here. The concept is: What’s the best possible version of this idea we can execute?”

The new design—which Rosenfeld describes as a “hybrid” of English and American influences—balances rich materials with deeply considered details. Cabinetry painted in a battleship gray with blue undertones pairs with soapstone counters and backsplash, while the island, painted in a warm white, and an ample plaster hood and surround add light and contrast. Oak floors and custom millwork throughout lend warmth. “It’s dark on dark,” Rosenfeld says of the palette, “but we layered in just enough creamy tones and wood to make it inviting, not heavy.”

Striving to give the kitchen an “unfitted” appeal, Rosenfeld and Chabot designed a built-in oak cabinet with glass door fronts and drawers of various sizes, drawing inspiration from antique apothecary cabinets. The island, alternately, is built on legs. “It lends itself to a big scullery workstation—it has a back-of-house, English-kitchen vibe,” says Cradock, noting that much of his team’s work focuses on bringing back classic historical details, “walking back moves that don’t fit with the architecture.”

“Quality isn’t about being fancy or having so many embellishments,” he continues, noting Rosenfeld’s design decision to add subtle radius at the tops of the drawers in this kitchen brings in a handcrafted touch. “Those are the details that are incredibly hard to execute,” Cradock notes. “Square corners are easy. But to get that radius so it looks effortless—that’s a high-level detail that really enhances the overall quality of the space. You may not consciously notice it, but it makes the kitchen feel different.”

The breakfast nook was also thoughtfully updated and painted the same shade as the cabinetry. The team rebuilt the existing banquette, upholstering it in durable Perennials fabric, and commissioned a new trapezoidal table that subtly nods to the shape of one the homeowners had previously used. Throughout, the kitchen embraces nuanced restraint and layered materials—a hallmark of Rosenfeld’s design sensibility. “These unique kitchens are my niche,” she says. “No two are ever the same.”

Pro Tip: “I always mix metals,” says designer Katie Rosenfeld, noting the room’s brass cabinet hardware, nickel faucets, bronze sconces, and collection of copper pots. “All of it works together. Mixing finishes gives a room soul and helps it feel collected, not flat.”

Builder and Cabinetmaker Kevin Cradock Builders

Interior Designer and Interior Architect Katie Rosenfeld & Co.

Photography Stylist Matthew Gleason

Stone Supplier Marble and Granite

Window Treatment Makkas Workroom