A Bright Kitchen with a Burst of Citrus

A home renovation includes a cheerful, clutter-free kitchen with a citrus-hued surprise—and a mudroom that packs a punch.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

This article is from the fall 2025 issue of Boston Home. Sign up here to receive a subscription.

When a young family moved into a suburban stucco home with a more traditional layout, their renovation goals were all about functionality. “They wanted a space that felt clean and calm—with no clutter,” says Kristin Landreth of SV Design, the firm responsible for both the architectural plans and interiors. But as they got deeper into the design, color started to emerge as an unexpected thread.

The full-gut renovation included a reconfigured layout and an addition off the back of the home to expand the kitchen. Anchoring the new space is a bright island painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Orange Burst”—a bold move inspired by an antique rocker the homeowner’s mother had painted in the same hue. “She told me that shade of orange was her favorite color, but she’d never used it in her home because she thought it was too wild,” Landreth says. “I promised her we could make it work.”

The team did just that using the vibrant orange-painted island as a jumping-off point for the rest of the kitchen, including citrus-themed wallpaper in the pantry and orange-painted baseboards. The surrounding cabinetry is painted in Benjamin Moore’s crisp “White Dove.” “We wanted the rest of the kitchen to be pretty serene,” says Landreth, who notes that the home’s other spaces feature a calming, neutral backdrop. A white-quartz countertop and v-groove wood backsplash keep things feeling streamlined; behind the backsplash, a sliding panel reveals an appliance garage, helping maintain the uncluttered aesthetic the homeowners originally envisioned.

The sky-blue Schoolhouse pendants above the island connect with the aesthetic of the adjacent mudroom. “This is one of my favorite rooms I’ve ever designed,” Landreth says. “It’s where we really leaned into color.” A yellow-and-white checkerboard tile floor, Schumacher’s “Citrus Garden” wallcovering, and pale-blue built-ins offer storage and personality, while the yellow ceiling light fixtures play off the floor, says Landreth, noting that the two elements serve as vertical bookends to the space. Tailored specifically to the homeowner’s penchant for organization, there are rods in lieu of hooks, a tall cabinet for the vacuum, and even a designated cabinet for the family dog Herman’s food.

Pro Tip “Color can be overwhelming in large doses if you aren’t used to it, so I like to concentrate it in smaller rooms like mudrooms, pantries, powder rooms, or laundry rooms,” Landreth says. “You can really punch in a lot of color in these smaller spaces, and it’s not a big commitment.”

Architect and Interior Designer SV Design

Builder BosCorp

Cabinetmaker Carole Kitchen