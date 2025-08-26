A Crafted Revival Brings Soul Back to a Jamaica Plain Kitchen

A gracious home’s origins inspire its soulful kitchen redesign.

When a Jamaica Plain homeowner approached Lovejoy Interiors to update the interior design of his 1870s mansard Victorian, the aim wasn’t transformation for transformation’s sake—it was preservation through thoughtful enhancement. “He sees himself as a steward of the house,” says designer Phoebe Russell, who notes that when it came time to revive the kitchen, “He was deeply involved, especially in the color palette and decorative direction.”

The project brought together a team attuned to both beauty and history: architect Mark Gluesing, a longtime friend of the homeowner; cabinetry firm Jewett Farms; and Russell, who helped balance antique elements with newer pieces to ensure the space felt fresh while maintaining its anchor to the original architecture. The result is a kitchen that feels richly layered and intentionally evolved.

Though the space was fully gutted, its layout remained mostly intact—save for the addition of a new bump-out window that overlooks the homeowner’s patio and garden. A greenhouse just off the kitchen shelters plants through the winter. “He’s a true green thumb,” Russell says. “So we wanted to connect the kitchen to the garden both visually and emotionally.”

Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball’s “Green Smoke” and “India Yellow” forms the core of the two-tone color scheme, complemented by a walnut-topped island and a tall cupboard that showcases the homeowner’s collection of antique green pottery. The Calacatta Viola marble, with delicate aubergine veining, brings in a hue the client initially wanted to include in the cabinetry scheme. “It was a way to honor his instincts in a more restrained way,” Russell explains.

Design details abound: Salvaged clasps from the home’s original windows were repurposed for cabinet hardware, and handcrafted walnut trays at the entry serve as a catchall with artisan appeal. A plate rack evolved into a showcase moment, and cabinetry heights vary to feel more like standalone furniture than built-ins.

According to Paula Accioly, Jewett Farms’ head of design, the success of the project came from a shared vision. “From the beginning, our goal was to design a space that felt like it had always been there—visually striking but timeless in spirit.” But getting it all right, she says, did take some trial and error, especially since the room’s ceilings are close to 14 feet high. “We experimented with the heights of the different cabinets, playing with the proportions. And also, because there were various colors, we needed to make sure everything looked connected.”

The end result is not only visually stunning but also deeply personal—a space that pays homage to history while embracing the lived-in elegance of a truly bespoke kitchen.

Architect Mark Gluesing Architect

Builder Gilman Guidelli & Bellow

Cabinetmaker Jewett Farms

Interior Designer Lovejoy Interiors

Window Treatments Carol Sarason Design