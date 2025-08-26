A Rosy Glow Transforms an Interior Designer’s Westwood Kitchen

In just two weeks, Nina Seed's own kitchen is completely transformed with soft pinks and leafy motifs that evoke the nearby Hale Reservation landscape.

Nina Seed’s husband is accustomed to her taking the lead on their Westwood home’s aesthetic. That’s why, she says, he didn’t balk when he saw that their kitchen was awash in shades of pink. “Sometimes our house is a bit of a testing situation,” says Seed, an interior designer who hails from London.

When the couple had built the home a decade ago, the kitchen was designed with darker elements and neutral tones. But Seed was ready for a change. “I wanted it to be more unique, with an English feel,” she recalls. Most importantly, though, the goal was to infuse the space with more light and warmth. A covered lanai off the kitchen limits the amount of direct sunlight that filters into the room in the winter months. “It can feel cold and stark,” she says.

While the room may have felt a bit dated to Seed, almost everything in it was still in great shape, so most aspects were retained, including the cabinetry, which she had painted a muted rose shade, Farrow & Ball’s “Sulking Pink.” During the project’s two-week timeline—most of the work was done while she and her husband were on a trip to England—the island and freshly painted bar cabinet (Farrow & Ball’s “Lichen”) received new trim along the baseboard to create detail. The unlacquered brass cabinet hardware that will patina over time is also an addition. “I love the live effect,” says Seed, “the way pieces like these change over time.”

The walls and ceiling are painted another rosy tone, Farrow and Ball’s “Pink Ground,” while a leafy shade of green was selected for the Schumacher valance above the sink. The colors were inspired by Seed’s garden. “We have a lot of hydrangeas that grow in the summer. When they start to dry, the flowers turn these green and mauve blush tones, and those colors formed my palette concept.”

Beyond her yard, the kitchen window overlooks the Hale Reservation—miles of trails and ponds that traverse Westwood and Dover. The unspoiled wooded outlook came to mind for Seed in the House of Hackney pattern she selected for the wall behind the stove. “With the trees in full bloom, the wallpaper has a very similar theme to what we see every day outside the kitchen window, and I really liked the idea of bringing that visual inside,” says Seed, noting that there was nothing wrong with her former kitchen, but the revived space, she asserts, “Brings me a lot of joy. It really makes me smile.”

Pro Tip: “I always paint the walls and ceilings the same color—especially when you have lots of cabinetry. It helps highlight the architecture and keeps the other elements from competing,” says Seed, who also avoids using crown molding on ceilings in kitchens, adding the detail to cabinets instead to make them appear more like furniture.

Cabinetry Metropolitan Cabinets

Contractor C&A Painting

Interior Designer Nina Seed Interiors

Fabric Workroom Made by Hand