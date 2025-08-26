An Old Lexington Kitchen Becomes a Glam Hub for Entertaining

In a historic Massachusetts home, a cramped galley kitchen morphs into a sophisticated hub for entertaining that nods to both past and present.

For Robin Gannon, designing this kitchen was a chance to balance form and function while delivering a serious dose of glamour. Built in the late 19th century, the existing kitchen was little more than a galley connecting the main house to what was once a barn. But for the current homeowners—avid entertainers and wine collectors—this space needed to be reimagined.

“They often do wine tastings at their home; they’re foodies, too. I wanted to give them a really over-the-top bar area that could stand alone as a beautiful entertaining space,” says Gannon, who designed a showstopping black-lacquered bar with brass inlay on one end of the new kitchen. “The dining room isn’t that big, so really, there was no other place in the house to put something like this,” she says.

The kitchen was designed to accommodate multiple scenarios, from intimate family occasions and light daytime meals to more formal evening gatherings. To expand the footprint, Gannon enclosed what was once a front porch and a separate butler’s pantry. The result is a generous open-plan space with multiple seating options, including a velvet tufted banquette that nestles up to the breakfast table. “We wanted different places to sit and relax,” she says.

Throughout the space, midcentury elements are paired with Old World details. Caned chairs around the Knoll breakfast table have a 1960s vibe, while the Roman shade on the window behind the table—made of Fortuny silk—has a more formal feel. “That’s the yin and yang. We wanted the space to feel as though it has existed for decades to honor the home’s architecture,” says Gannon, “but we didn’t want it to feel dated, either.”

The island, a centerpiece in itself, posed a unique challenge: Gannon wanted it long and seamless, but a single slab of marble wasn’t an option. Her solution? A walnut end counter that offers an intimate spot to linger over a meal, coffee, or cocktails. “It lends natural warmth,” she says. The island panels are made of intricate burl, contributing to the piece’s furniture-like quality.

Gannon’s deft touch with materials extends to the ceiling, where added structural beams frame sections of light gray PVC wallcovering from Phillip Jeffries. She embraced a mix of metals, combining polished-nickel hardware, brass, stainless steel, and copper, and there’s a dramatic interplay of four different cabinet colors, along with a strong sense of blue from the Lladró ombre glass pendants and the Lacanche range. Yet the different elements exist in an appealing harmony. “Nothing feels like it doesn’t belong,” Gannon says. “It’s about how you balance and use it all appropriately.”

Pro Tip: If space allows, include comfortable spots to pause and reflect in your kitchen, Gannon says. “It doesn’t have to just be a place for eating; sometimes you want to sit and relax after your meal. That ability to lounge around the table, to lay back a little, can be really nice.”

Builder Highline Construction

Cabinetmaker Kidder Blaisdell Woodworks

Interior Design and Interior Architecture Robin Gannon Interiors

Stone Fabricator StoneTek

Stone Supplier Marble & Granite, Inc.

Window Treatment Workroom Sew What