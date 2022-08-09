Want Help Eating Vegan in Boston?

These movers and shakers can help.

An award-winning chef who spent years as the face of Cambridge’s Harvest restaurant, Mary Dumont (1) has recently shifted her focus to making plant-based food that’s “approachable for all.” Dumont, who lives in Groton, is the head chef and cofounder of the year-old PlantPub in Kendall Square and the new (and much larger) PlantPub in the Fenway.

If there is a grand dame of the region’s veg scene, it’s Evelyn Kimber (2), who has been president of the Boston Vegetarian Society for 25-plus years. In addition to organizing the annual Boston Veg Food Fest (which takes place this year on October 1 and 2), Kimber regularly holds events with some of the nation’s biggest names in the plant-based movement.

Revere resident Dahlia Eisenberg (3) is so passionate about the vegan community that she decided to create an app where like-minded people could connect. While Vegpal originally started as a dating app, the former special education teacher says it has morphed into more of a friendship app with a dating option.

Finding new vegan restaurants and spreading the word about some of the most scrumptious dishes she uncovers is a favorite pastime for South Ender Erica Korff (4), whose Instagram handle is @vegan_kween. A customer success manager at a tech company, Korff enjoys sharing with her nearly 15,000 Instagram followers just how good plant-based food can be—and where to find it.

Pat McAuley (5) is a vegan who practices what he preaches, focusing on health, the planet, and animal welfare. Along with his role as cofounder of both PlantPub locations, the self-described “impact entrepreneur” is the host of the Eat Green Make Green podcast and a plant-powered athlete who participates in Ironman competitions.

If you ever thought, I could totally go vegan if I could just cook like this at home, give Eastie’s Brittani Hetyei (6) a follow. The 27-year-old’s Instagram account, @bostonherbivore, is chock full of grocery-store finds and recipes that help followers plan their meals for the week—something that the busy certified public accountant has mastered and is eager to share.

