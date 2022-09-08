Boston Magazine’s Battle of the Burger Returns This Weekend

Help decide the winner of this year's epic burger throwdown, featuring 20 Boston-area restaurants and countless pounds of cheese, bacon, and onions.

This Sunday, September 11, Boston magazine’s Battle of the Burger returns, pitting 20 of Greater Boston’s best burgers against each other in a thrilling—and delicious—competition. Want to help crown the winner? Grab a ticket today and get ready to eat your way through…well, maybe not all 20 burgers, but you do you.

The forecast is looking beautiful, so dress for the outdoors (can you top these epic outfits from the 2019 event?), as the event is slated to take place on Encore Boston Harbor’s South Lawn. Hometown gear is encouraged: The Battle of the Burger will include a viewing party for the Pats’ season opener. Also on the docket, aside from burgers and football: live entertainment and drinks.

Your ticket includes all you can eat from the food vendors and three full-sized drinks, with additional drinks available for purchase at the event.

Peruse the list of restaurants and the burgers they’ll be serving here. We’ll be seeing everything from a birria burger from Wheelhouse in downtown Boston to a vegan mushroom barbecue “bacon” burger from Plnt Burger in the South End to wagyu sliders on fluffy bao buns from Fat Baby in South Boston. There’ll be nearly endless permutations of bacon, cheeses, aioli, quail eggs, pickles, and onions. There will be some friends from beyond Boston, like the Hidden Pig in Haverhill and Lewis’ Bar & Grille in Norwood.

You’re not going to want to miss this burger-filled extravaganza, the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to summer and hello to football season. We’ll see you on Sunday.

$85-$110, Sunday, September 11, 12 p.m., Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, bostonmagazine.com.