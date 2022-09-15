Three Dishes to Try in Everett This Weekend, From Momo to Pizza

Just north of Boston, Everett—perhaps best known these days for its casino—is packed with must-try restaurants.

Last weekend, I was at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett for Boston magazine’s Battle of the Burger—big congrats to this year’s winner, Wheelhouse!—when I realized I’ve been spending a lot of time eating in Everett lately. Up until pretty recently, it wasn’t an area I visited often, aside from occasional trips to Night Shift Brewing, but a move to the Wellington-ish part of Medford a little over a year ago put me right next door.

This week’s Three to Try is devoted to some Everett dishes that have wowed me lately. Even if you’re not quite as close by as I am, I hope you’ll make the trip—you won’t regret it. You can even throw in a visit to Encore while you’re there and maybe make a few bucks on a Little Shop of Horrors slot machine.

Pizza at the Square Deli

Yeah, this is the real deal. Naturally leavened dough (no commercial yeast), quality ingredients (I’m an Ezzo pepperoni fangirl, and you’ll find it here), probably closest to New York-style if you had to assign a label to it. It’s thin and floppy, charred in all the right places, and definitely one of Greater Boston’s best pizzas. The Square Deli’s sandwiches look great, too, but you’ll have to tell me how they are, because I’m not sure how I can go back here and not order pizza again.

421 Broadway, Everett, 617-389-9489, squaredeli.com.

Momo at Tukure Nepali Cuisine and Zuzu Momo

Am I breaking the rules of this column by giving you two recommendations for the price of one? Perhaps. Do I want to make sure you eat plenty of amazing momo this weekend? I do. First, pop into the convenience store at 115 Main St., where you’ll find shelves full of South Asian pantry staples and other groceries—and a small takeout counter hidden in the back, Tukure Nepali Cuisine, where you can order several varieties of momo and a few other items. I’m particularly fond of the c momo, served with peppers and onions.

Next, walk a half mile up Main Street to get to Zuzu Momo, a funky little restaurant and bar with an extensive Nepali menu. The momo section alone has eight different preparations, from classic steamed or fried momo to momo tikka masala. Here, too, I like the spicy c momo, but you can’t go wrong with any of the other options. Choose a local beer or a cocktail and enjoy—and if you get there while the weather’s still nice, there’s a pleasant patio.

Tukure Nepali Cuisine, 115 Main St., Everett, 781-350-6915, facebook.com/tukure; Zuzu Momo, 291 Main St., Everett, 617-917-8140, zuzumomo.com.

Eggplant with garlic sauce at Bun’s House

Usually I am ambivalent about eggplant at best, so it says a lot for this eggplant dish that I’m specifically recommending it. It’s a little bit salty, a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, and just the right amount of garlicky, the perfect complement to pretty much anything else on Bun’s House’s menu. The restaurant specializes in Sichuan cuisine, so order anything in that vein (in addition to this eggplant, of course), like the Sichuan dumplings with chile sauce or the hearty Sichuan beef brisket claypot. The tiny spot is mostly geared toward takeout, but there are a handful of tables—and very friendly service—if you’d rather dine in.

338 Ferry St., Everett, 617-944-9198, bunshouseeverettma.com.