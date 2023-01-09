Iggy’s Team Plans a Cozy, Croissant-Filled Café in Cambridge

The local bread mainstay will open a sibling spot in Huron Village, featuring a fireplace—and a few weekly nights of wine, beer, and snacks.

Cambridge stalwart Iggy’s—a bread bakery with a booming wholesale business throughout Massachusetts and beyond—has been cheerfully serving breads, bagels, pastries, and sandwiches at its Fawcett Street storefront for over two decades. Soon, it’ll have a sibling café about a mile away in Cambridge’s Huron Village: “a little gem of a coffee, tea, and croissant haven,” says team member Nick Zappia—who notes that no one at Iggy’s uses titles, clarifying, “We all work together towards our common goals.”

The yet-to-be-named café will hopefully open before summer 2023, says Zappia. To date, the team has “meandered through a year’s worth of construction delays, licensing challenges, and really long equipment lead times,” as these things tend to go. But the light at the end of the tunnel? A cozy spot full of “warm croissants all day”—and warmer still, a wood-burning fireplace. (On the flip side, the café will let in the summer breeze in hotter months via giant windows.)

There’ll also be “a simple and well-crafted beverage program,” what Zappia describes as a “short and specific” drink list that includes a variety of house-made nut milks.

Plus, the space will have a wine and malt license. “A few evenings a week, we will transition to serving a nicely curated wine by the glass and beer selection with snacks and bites,” says Zappia. “We can’t wait!”

Did your attention perk up at the mention of “wine” and “Zappia” in the same sentence? Yes, this very same restaurant industry vet was the co-owner of a trio of gone-but-not-forgotten businesses in Cambridge, restaurants the Blue Room and Belly Wine Bar and wine shop Central Bottle, so he knows a thing or 100 about wine.

Stay tuned for updates leading to a firmer opening date (and a name) for the café, which will open in a former art gallery space conveniently next to the fairly new Formaggio Kitchen space. What could be better than snacking on warm croissants and then popping in next door to buy some fancy cheeses?

348 Huron Ave., Cambridge.