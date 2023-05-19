No Taylor Swift Tickets? You Can Still Celebrate Here in Boston

Pay tribute to the pop icon like the Swiftie that you secretly (or not-so-secretly) are.

If you notice game-day level traffic heading toward Gillette Stadium this weekend, it’s because the Swifties have arrived. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour makes its three-night Foxborough stop this weekend, from May 19-21, and if you know anything about her fans, you know they’re dedicated.

Thousands upon thousands are expected to attend the pop-icon’s tour—a few of whom have already started lining up to secure exclusive merch. Scrolling on social, you’ve also probably seen fans have even flocked to the Eras Tour venues to listen and dance in the parking lots.

Still, for those who didn’t manage to score tickets and want to celebrate the pop icon without leaving Boston proper, both The Liberty Hotel’s Liberty Bar and the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport’s rooftop restaurant, Lifted, are ready to toast to Taylor with you.

On the menu at the Omni? Bad Blood Sangria, a zesty recipe of Pinot Noir, Blood Orange Purée, orange juice, lemon juice, and Sprite. There’s also the Starlight Pear Lemonade, a refreshing mix of lemon gin, lemon juice, lavender syrup and dessert pear syrup. And lastly the sweet and floral French 1989 with gin, lemon juice, Prosecco and strawberry rose syrup.

All weekend long, from 11 a.m. to close, Lifted’s soundtrack to the experience will be a Taylor Swift marathon—Taylor’s version, obviously. And if you’re one of the first 15 Swifties in the door that show up in their Era’s Tour outfit, you’ll get 19.89 percent off your bill.

As for The Liberty, they’ve planned a special selection of Taylor inspired bites to accompany their themed drinks. Set the tone for the evening with cocktails such as Champagne Problems, a mix of gin, Prosecco, lemon juice, simple syrup and cotton candy. Or for the original Taylor stans, there’s Teardrops on my Guitar made with rum, Blue Curacao, Orgeat, lime juice and simple syrup. Snack on Cornelia Street Tacos, or for something lighter, try the Wildest Greens. The Taylor menu will be available for the rest of May.

The singer has had some memorable shows here in the past. The first time Swift played in Gillette Stadium was in 2010 during her Fearless tour, and it was the first ever NFL stadium the singer headlined in her now almost 20-year career. The following year is when what’s commonly referred to as “the rain show” took place during her Speak Now Tour, when she performed most of the show in the pouring rain for the stadium’s 50,000 fans.