Best of Boston 2023 Is Here, and It’s Full of Food

Here’s a look at the restaurant winners—and some other food- and drink-related businesses—for this year’s awards.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

One rainy May afternoon, I found myself wandering through Boston on what became an accidental chowder crawl. I merely intended to double-check the winner the Boston team had in mind for this year’s Best of Boston chowder category—but then remembered another one nearby I felt needed to be tried, and another. I definitely don’t recommend eating three bowls of chowder in a single afternoon. But that’s the way we approach our Best of Boston research: with endless enthusiasm, a bit of disregard for our wellbeing, and the intention of bringing you a deeply researched guide to the best of the best in food, drink, shopping, service, and more.

Our Best of Boston 2023 issue is out now; you can find it at Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, and Barnes & Noble, among other shops. It features over 70 restaurant winners in the main dining category, plus some restaurant-adjacent winners in other sections. (The Best Date Night With Your Doggo category, for example, ran in Best of Boston’s Shopping section, but over here on the restaurant side of Boston, we also adore the winner, Park-9 Dog Bar. It’s a bar, after all—and for humans, too!)

It’s a big team effort pulling this annual package together: Boston staffers and contributors are called on to research a broad range of categories in and out of their usual areas of expertise. We tirelessly, anonymously taste and test and taste some more, swapping intel among our departments, cluing each other in to neighborhood favorites and unsung heroes. We highlight new spots and old spots; we stick close to the city for a lot of categories, but let the suburbs shine in others. And the categories can change each year, so if we’re missing your favorite neighborhood or dish or cuisine this year, hang tight: It might (re)appear next year.

All this to say that we’re very excited about our 2023 selections and hope you’ll find a few new meals to enjoy, or old favorites to revisit, as you peruse the list. You’ll find the full listing of those 70+ main dining winners here, but we’ve compiled an index below to include all the food-related winners from this year’s Best of Boston.

Jump to:

Environment, Occasion, or Type of Meal

Looking for soul food with a side of soul music, elaborate tasting menus, or the freshest raw bar? Find those in this category, and more.

Destinations for Drinks

Bars, breweries, and more.

Favorite Dishes

A few classics and some fun newer dishes—here’s where to find the crispiest chicken, the juiciest burger, and the most heavenly…cream of wheat?

Sweet Treats

Save room for dessert.

Best of the New

Highlighting the best spots that opened within the past year(ish).

Neighborhood Favorites

The type of spot where you want to cozy up a couple nights a week if you live nearby. (We include a rotating selection of neighborhoods each year, so if you don’t see yours, stay tuned for 2024.)

Industry People

Find these folks and eat their food/drink their drinks.

World Cuisines

Take a trip around the globe without leaving the city.

Beyond Boston

Road-trip-worthy destinations farther from the city.

Restaurant-Adjacent

Some of our favorite food-or-drink-ish winners from the non-restaurant sections of Best of Boston, from a quirky art gallery at a brewery to a distillery that doubles as a gorgeous wedding or event venue.

Dispensaries

Edibles are food, right?