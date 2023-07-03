Best of Boston 2023 Is Here, and It’s Full of Food
Here’s a look at the restaurant winners—and some other food- and drink-related businesses—for this year’s awards.
One rainy May afternoon, I found myself wandering through Boston on what became an accidental chowder crawl. I merely intended to double-check the winner the Boston team had in mind for this year’s Best of Boston chowder category—but then remembered another one nearby I felt needed to be tried, and another. I definitely don’t recommend eating three bowls of chowder in a single afternoon. But that’s the way we approach our Best of Boston research: with endless enthusiasm, a bit of disregard for our wellbeing, and the intention of bringing you a deeply researched guide to the best of the best in food, drink, shopping, service, and more.
Our Best of Boston 2023 issue is out now; you can find it at Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, and Barnes & Noble, among other shops. It features over 70 restaurant winners in the main dining category, plus some restaurant-adjacent winners in other sections. (The Best Date Night With Your Doggo category, for example, ran in Best of Boston’s Shopping section, but over here on the restaurant side of Boston, we also adore the winner, Park-9 Dog Bar. It’s a bar, after all—and for humans, too!)
It’s a big team effort pulling this annual package together: Boston staffers and contributors are called on to research a broad range of categories in and out of their usual areas of expertise. We tirelessly, anonymously taste and test and taste some more, swapping intel among our departments, cluing each other in to neighborhood favorites and unsung heroes. We highlight new spots and old spots; we stick close to the city for a lot of categories, but let the suburbs shine in others. And the categories can change each year, so if we’re missing your favorite neighborhood or dish or cuisine this year, hang tight: It might (re)appear next year.
All this to say that we’re very excited about our 2023 selections and hope you’ll find a few new meals to enjoy, or old favorites to revisit, as you peruse the list. You’ll find the full listing of those 70+ main dining winners here, but we’ve compiled an index below to include all the food-related winners from this year’s Best of Boston.
Jump to:
- Environment, Occasion, or Type of Meal
- Destinations for Drinks
- Favorite Dishes
- Sweet Treats
- Best of the New
- Neighborhood Favorites
- Industry People
- World Cuisines
- Beyond Boston
- Restaurant-Adjacent
- Edibles
Environment, Occasion, or Type of Meal
Looking for soul food with a side of soul music, elaborate tasting menus, or the freshest raw bar? Find those in this category, and more.
- Best Brunch: Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant
- Best Tasting Menu Worth the Splurge: Mooncusser
- Best Vegan: True Bistro
- Best Sushi: Umami Omakase
- Best Soul Food: The Coast Café
- Best Steakhouse: Grill 23 & Bar
- Best Restaurant in a Hotel: Contessa
- Best Barbecue: Sweet Cheeks Q
- Best Raw Bar: Row 34
- Best Big-Shot Gathering Spot: Davio’s
- Best Restaurant With Live Music: Grace by Nia
- Best Reason to Reserve Early: Barlette
- Best Casino Restaurant: Rare Steakhouse
- Best Pop-Up Restaurant: Sekali
- Best Food-Hall Vendor: Soleil at Boston Public Market
- Best Date Night With Your Doggo: Park-9 Dog Bar
- Best Kid-Friendly Lunch Spot: The Tot Café by Little Cocoa Bean Co.
Destinations for Drinks
Bars, breweries, and more.
- Best Coffee Shop: Cicada
- Best New Bookstore: Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (thanks in part to its tea service!)
- Best Cocktail Bar: Farmacia
- Best Distillery: GlenPharmer Distillery
- Best Beer Bar: The Publick House
- Best Irish Pub: The Dubliner
- Best Brewery: Roundhead Brewing Company
- Best Wine Bar: Dear Annie
- Best Upscale Night Out: Caveau
Favorite Dishes
A few classics and some fun newer dishes—here’s where to find the crispiest chicken, the juiciest burger, and the most heavenly…cream of wheat?
- Best Fried Chicken: Bisq at Time Out Market Boston
- Best Pizza: Source
- Best Meatball: Strega by Nick Varano
- Best Clam Chowder: The Banks Fish House
- Best Veggie Side: Pasta Beach
- Best Roast-Beef Sandwich: Hot Box
- Best Burger: JM Curley
- Best Lobster Roll: Neptune Oyster
- Best Steak Tips: NewBridge Café
- Best Cream of Wheat: The Neighborhood Restaurant and Bakery
Sweet Treats
Save room for dessert.
- Best Loaded Croissant: Lakon Paris Patisserie
- Best Slice of Cake: La Saison Bakery
- Best Doughnuts: Union Square Donuts
- Best Ice Cream: Crescent Ridge
- Best Wedding Cakes: Lizzie’s Bakery
Best of the New
Highlighting the best spots that opened within the past year(ish).
- Best New Restaurant: Comfort Kitchen
- Best New Café: Madhouse Café
- Best New Bar: Birds of Paradise
- Best New Bakery: Yafa Bakery & Café
Neighborhood Favorites
The type of spot where you want to cozy up a couple nights a week if you live nearby. (We include a rotating selection of neighborhoods each year, so if you don’t see yours, stay tuned for 2024.)
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Back Bay: Crazy Good Kitchen
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Chinatown: Peach Farm
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Downtown: Democracy Brewing
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, East Boston: Tertulias Café
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Jamaica Plain: Tres Gatos
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, North End: Parla
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Roxbury: Ashur Restaurant
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Seaport: Chickadee
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, South Boston: Moonshine 152
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, South End: Coppa
Industry People
Find these folks and eat their food/drink their drinks.
- Best Chef, General Excellence: Brendan Pelley, Xenia Greek Hospitality
- Best Chef, Up-and-Coming: Kendall DaCosta, Out of Many One People
- Best Chef With a Mission: Tracy Chang, Pagu
- Best Pastry Chef: Renae Connolly, Moëca
- Best Beverage Director: Ryan Lotz, Traveler Street Hospitality
World Cuisines
Take a trip around the globe without leaving the city.
- Best Caribbean: Jamaica Mi Hungry
- Best Chinese: Yunnan Kitchen
- Best East African: Tawakal Halal Café
- Best Eastern European: Moldova Restaurant
- Best French: Deuxave
- Best Indian: India Quality
- Best Italian: Giulia
- Best Japanese: Omori Izakaya
- Best Mediterranean: Trade
- Best Mexican: Barra
- Best Middle Eastern: Bab Al-Yemen
- Best Peruvian: La Royal
- Best Spanish: Estragon Tapas Bar
- Best Thai: Mahaniyom
- Best Vietnamese: Phở Hòa and Ánh Hồng
- Best West African: Suya Joint
Beyond Boston
Road-trip-worthy destinations farther from the city.
- Best Restaurant, North: Nightshade Noodle Bar
- Best Restaurant, South: The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
- Best Restaurant, West: Mida Newton
- Best Restaurant, Cape Cod: The Pheasant
- Best Bar, Cape Cod: Añejo Mexican Bistro
- Best Restaurant, Nantucket: Straight Wharf Restaurant
- Best Bar, Nantucket: The Chicken Box
- Best Restaurant, Martha’s Vineyard: The Homeport Restaurant & Oyster Bar
- Best Bar, Martha’s Vineyard: The Port Hunter
Restaurant-Adjacent
Some of our favorite food-or-drink-ish winners from the non-restaurant sections of Best of Boston, from a quirky art gallery at a brewery to a distillery that doubles as a gorgeous wedding or event venue.
- Best Host Gifts: Bos. Shop South End (buy giftable chocolates, tea, and such)
- Best Pet Treats: Polkadog
- Best Outdoor Shopping Complex: The Superette (it’s got tacos and more!)
- Best Outdoor Market: SoWa Open Market (food trucks galore)
- Best Meal-Delivery Service: Feast & Fettle
- Best Logan Amenity: Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club (including food by Douglass Williams of Mida)
- Best Luxury Movie Theater: Showcase Superlux Chestnut Hill (enjoy a full meal and full bar during your movie)
- Best Bowling Alley: Sacco’s Bowl Haven (bowling with a side of pizza and beer)
- Best Art Collection Only a Mother Could Love: Museum of Bad Art (currently based at Dorchester Brewing Company, for your beer-drinking-and-art-gazing needs)
- Best Outside-the-Box Venue: Boston Harbor Distillery (for weddings and such)
- Best Catering: The Catered Affair
- Best Hotel, West: Inn at Hastings Park (known in particular for its outdoor dining space and culinary program)
Dispensaries
Edibles are food, right?
- Best Place to Stock Up on Edibles: Apex Noire
- Best Weed Dispensary, North: Alternative Therapies Group
- Best Weed Dispensary, South: Triple M
- Best Weed Dispensary, West: Bud’s Goods & Provisions