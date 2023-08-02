Get Ready to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate at the 2023 Best of Boston Soirée

Here's what you'll be eating at Roadrunner in Brighton on August 9.

Our annual Best of Boston soirée is just one week away, and we can’t wait to see you at Roadrunner in Brighton on August 9 to celebrate our fantastic Best of Boston 2023 winners—it’ll be an action-packed evening of food, drinks, and entertainment. (Still need a ticket? Grab it right here.)

Over here in the Boston restaurant section, we’re particularly excited about the food, of course. So many of our current and past winners will be in attendance, serving all sorts of tasty treats. We don’t want to spoil all the surprises, but we got in touch with a few restaurants in the event lineup to see what they’ll be feeding the crowds (hopefully including you!) next Wednesday. Here’s a sneak peek:

Check out the full restaurant lineup here—in addition to the folks above, lots more will be in attendance, including JM Curley, Sweet Cheeks Q, Neptune Oyster, and Mida. There’ll also be plenty of cocktails to try; Casa Noble Fine Tequila is presenting the event.

The location for the Best of Boston extravaganza, Roadrunner, is the 2022 and 2023 Best Large Music Venue winner. The spacious venue (50,000 square feet!) from the Bowery Presents opened in early 2022 at Boston Landing and is New England’s largest indoor general admission venue. Taking public transportation? The Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line or buses 57, 64, and 86 will drop you nearby, while the Green Line’s B branch will bring you about a 15-minute walk away (Allston Street or Harvard Avenue stop). For parking, try nearby paid garages at 40, 71, 80, or 100 Guest St.

Here’s that ticket link again, and we look forward to seeing you next week!