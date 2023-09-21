Welcome to the Real World, Central Perk: ‘Friends’ Coffeehouse Opens in Boston This Fall

And it’s not just a themed pop-up—the permanent café debuts in October in the Back Bay.

How you doin’? Do you ever feel like everyone is getting married or pregnant or promoted and you’re getting coffee? Well, soon you can get that coffee while reliving your favorite Friends moments. Peak ’90s/early aughts nostalgia arrives in the Back Bay this fall with the opening of the first Central Perk Coffeehouse, and this isn’t one of those unlicensed Instagram-baiting pop-ups that sweeps into town for a weekend. This location—first announced back in June, and now with an opening timeline and some additional details—will actually be permanent (and the real deal, backed by Warner Bros.)

While gum would be perfection, instead you’ll find yourself snacking on items like Joey’s meatball sandwich, Mama’s Little Bakery cheesecake, Rachel’s side salad, and more, from a menu advised upon by celebrity chef and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio. (No word yet on whether there’ll be beef trifle.) To drink, look for options like Princess Consuela’s banana mocha blend and Chandler’s chocolate milk cold foam, plus beer, wine, and cordials. (A press release promises “a creative twist” on espresso martinis, which we can certainly get behind.)

As for the space, which will hopefully be free of any smelly cats, it’s meant to be a blend of modern and nostalgia. We’re wondering how much the team had to pivot to get the couch inside the Newbury Street brownstone to create the café’s “orange sofa room.” Meanwhile, outside, customers will be able to enjoy some classic Newbury people-watching from two patios and a parklet.

Oh. My. Gawd. The opening is planned for sometime in October; keep an eye on Instagram for updates on a specific date, and start figuring out how many layers of clothes you can wear to opening day. And in the meantime, you can already get your hands on Central Perk Coffee Co. merch and coffee blends such as Gunther! Espresso and We Were on a “Coffee” Break dark roast.

205 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, centralperk.com.