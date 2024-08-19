Fallow Kin Opening in the Former Craigie on Main Space This Fall

The farm-to-table restaurant from the Talulla team and chef Marcos Sanchez aims to open in the Central Square, Cambridge location this November.

Dream team, dream space, and loads of vegetables: Fallow Kin is aiming for a November 2024 opening in the longtime Craigie on Main space in Cambridge’s Central Square. The trio behind the forthcoming farm-to-table restaurant is the husband-and-wife team from Talulla, James Beard-nominated chef Conor Dennehy and Danielle Ayer, and Marcos Sanchez, an alum of Tasting Counter, Gray’s Hall, and Tres Gatos. The three are “longtime pals,” says Ayer, and share similar philosophies about food, beverage, and hospitality.

There’s a lot to look forward to at Fallow Kin, from a chef’s counter tasting experience to a late-night zero-waste menu to a cocktail program that plays with house-made ferments and local produce. And keep an eye out for a “farm burger,” Fallow Kin’s way of paying homage to Craigie on Main’s famous burger.

While the team isn’t ready to discuss specific dishes, they say that seasonal, local vegetables will get top billing at Fallow Kin, with at least half of the menu showcasing vegetables in a starring role. The animal proteins used will be sourced responsibly and locally. “We are committed to working with small, local farms, and we will purchase seafood from local fishermen who practice sustainable fishing,” says Ayer.

The regular dinner menu, which will be available in the dining room and bar area, will feature made-to-be-shared small and medium plates, while the multi-course tasting menu will be available by prepaid reservation at the 10-seat chef’s counter. The late-night menu “will be comprised of under-utilized kitchen and larder items that will be directly born out of an effort to reduce kitchen waste,” says Ayer. For example: crispy duck rinds made with the partially rendered duck skin left over from butchering ducks, or mushroom and seaweed crisps made from the trim of other products.

The “fallow” in the restaurant’s name refers to leaving land untouched to restore its fertility, a nod to the group’s efforts to support sustainable practices. It’s a shared philosophy for the trio, who met through mutual friends in the restaurant industry years ago and are excited to keep the creativity flowing through this collaboration. “Our idea with this partnership is to work smarter, not harder,” says Ayer. “We hope that Fallow Kin is the first of many projects for us.” The trio also shares a passion for supporting its community and plans to donate a portion of the restaurant’s food products to programs combatting food insecurity in the Cambridge area.

Fallow also references the team’s plans to renew the storied Main Street space. As so many diners do, they have warm memories of Craigie from the customer perspective. Dennehy and Ayer even had one of their first dates there, “and Conor taught me how to fold my dinner napkin into a chicken,” recalls Ayer. But the team acknowledges that those who worked in that space have shared experiences that today would be considered “dated and problematic,” so they’re excited to “breathe new life into this space and to be able to bring our positive culture focused on warmth and mentorship with us.” Besides, the space has been empty for three years now—and was home to Craigie for over a decade before that—so they’re giving it quite a bit of a facelift. “We plan to lighten it up and give it a more modern and minimalist feel,” says Ayer. A mix of materials, including wood, stone, and fabrics, will add texture, and the color palette will include natural greens and desert tones, complemented by plenty of plants.

Since the opening is currently slated for November, the team won’t be able to activate their plan for an urban garden in the adjacent parking lot just yet, but they’re hopeful to get that up and running for the warmer months. And leading up to the opening, the trio is still fundraising. “For anyone who wants to invest in this project and believes that we should be eating more vegetables from small, local farms, please visit our Kickstarter page,” says Ayer. (The campaign is not yet active but will run from September 1 through 30.)

While waiting for the opening, why not pay a visit to Talulla in Huron Village, currently featuring the best late-summer produce. Last year’s strawberry gazpacho was one of our most memorable bites of the year; the current menu features a similar dish that’s sure to please. And keep an eye on Fallow Kin’s nascent Instagram account for updates and the launch of the Kickstarter campaign.

853 Main St., Central Square, Cambridge, fallowkin.com.