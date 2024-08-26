News
Eat Hot Dogs and Get an Allston Christmas Shopping Bag
Plus, West Roxbury’s new all-you-can-eat brunch, Aloe Natural expands to East Boston, Plymouth’s new tequila haven, and more food news for the week of August 26, 2024.
’Tis the season for Allston Christmas finds and giant turkey legs! From late summer festivals to Camberville coming attractions to all-you-can-eat brunch in West Roxbury, here’s the local food news as we bid farewell to August.
Openings
- The agave enthusiasts behind a pair of Cape Cod restaurants—Añejo Mexican Bistro in Falmouth and Hyannis—have added a Plymouth location to the mix. An extensive tequila and mezcal list complements dishes like jalapeño cornbread- and chorizo-stuffed quahogs; cornflake-crusted local cod with roasted corn; and Buffalo cauliflower tacos. Here’s a peek inside the gorgeous space from prolific local design firm Assembly Design Studio. 51 Main St., Plymouth, 508-927-4794, anejo.cc/plymouth.
- Açai bowls by the sea: Chelsea’s Aloe Natural has expanded to East Boston’s shipyard, taking over the quirky space that most recently housed Seabiscuit and KO Pies before that. We’ll forever miss the Australian meat pies that KO originated and Seabiscuit carried on, but we’re thrilled that the cozy waterfront nook isn’t sitting empty. Find juices, smoothies, flavored iced coffees, and more. 256 Marginal St., Bldg. 16, East Boston, aloenaturalcafe.com.
- The building at 1430 VFW Pkwy. in West Roxbury has been home to several restaurants in recent years, but locals know the address best for the neon chicken beckoning customers into Fontaine’s from the 1950s into the early aughts. A new restaurant, Mission on Fire, has just opened there, and it feels right that the menu includes several styles of rotisserie chicken. Also available: tapas, pizza, pasta, and lots more—not to mention all-you-can-eat brunch. 1430 VFW Pkwy., West Roxbury, Boston, 617-469-2600, missiononfire.net.
In the Works
- ICYMI: Last week, we shared previews of several upcoming openings that have caught our attention. Learn all about Fallow Kin, a farm-to-table restaurant coming to an iconic Cambridge space; Kush by Saba, modern Mediterranean with a touch of South Asian inspiration, opening in Somerville; and Tall Order, an “unassuming but welcoming” cocktail bar, also coming to Somerville. Fallow Kin, 853 Main St., Central Square, Cambridge, fallowkin.com; Kush by Saba, 5 Sanborn Ct., Union Square, Somerville, kushbysaba.com; Tall Order, 70 Beacon St., Somerville, instagram.com/tallorderbar.
- Big news for bookworms who like caffeine: Porter Square Books is moving to a bigger space nearby this fall. Its longtime café partner, Cafe Zing, is staying put (and looking for a new partner to share its space in the shopping plaza). Meanwhile, the team behind Somerville café trio Forge, Diesel, and Bloc will open Page & Leaf Cafe in the new Porter Square Books space. 1815 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, portersquarebooks.com.
Things to Do This Week
- Here’s the beef: Check out our recently updated burger guide for juicy burgers to try this week—and our French restaurant guide for steak frites and tartare galore.
- Festival season: Summer is slipping away, but there are still plenty of food-filled festivities outdoors. Massachusetts’ own ren faire, King Richard’s Faire, opens in Carver for its 43rd season this weekend and runs through mid-October. You’ll want to eat the signature turkey legs, of course. Also on the menu: pulled “pigge” sandwich, plenty of mead, and, uh, “the king’s saucy balls.” And in Boston’s North End, the San Gennaro Feast is the place to be from August 29-31. A dozen of the neighborhood’s restaurants will be vending food, and don’t miss the espresso martini bar. King Richard’s Faire, 235 Main St., Carver, kingrichardsfaire.net; San Gennaro Feast, North End, Boston, sangennaroboston.org.
- Merry Allston Christmas: Local dive bar the Silhouette is getting into the spirit of the season with a party on September 1—watch for Yuletide decorations and music, $1 hot dogs (limit one with purchase of an alcoholic beverage), and themed drinks, such as All I Got for Xmas Is Storrowed and the Grinch Who Stole My Parking Spot. Meanwhile, grocery chain Stop & Shop is offering a limited-edition shopping bag for the “holiday” at its Allston Yards and Mission Hill locations from August 28 to September 1 (or while supplies last). Get one free with a purchase of $25 or more. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 31 and September 1, both locations will host parties for the occasion, with free food samples and a festively costumed Marty the Robot. The Silhouette, 200 Brighton Ave., Allston, Boston, 617-206-4565, silhouetteallston.com; Stop & Shop Allston Yards, 305 Guest St., Boston; Stop & Shop Mission Hill, 1620 Tremont Street, Boston.
- Brunch bulletins: Dorchester hotspot Comfort Kitchen is ending its café service and starting reservations-encouraged brunch with a preview on September 1 and full launch on September 13; learn more here. And at Para Maria at the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport, Sunday brunch is now a celebration of the ’90s with “fly food” (chef Tatiana Rosana’s take on classics like roasted strawberry toaster strudel and bagel bites) and “dope drinks” like an appletini. Comfort Kitchen, 611 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, Boston, 617-329-6918, comfortkitchenbos.com; Para Maria, 70 Sleeper St. (the Envoy Hotel), Seaport District, Boston, paramaria.com.
- Monday specials: Alexandra Whisnant, co-owner of Best of Boston dessert and wine bar Zuzu’s Petals, happens to make the best brownie you’ll ever eat. Try one—or more—on Monday nights at the Inman Square bar. They’re free (all you can eat!) with an order of wine. And late summer Mondays are also fun at Juliet in Somerville, with fried chicken and orange wines on special. Zuzu’s Petals, 204 Hampshire St., Cambridge, 617-945-7749, zuzuspetalscambridge.com; Juliet, 263 Washington St., Union Square, Somerville, 617-718-0262, julietsomerville.com.