Thaiger Den Brings Upscale Thai to Malden

Ancient recipes, modern techniques, and a tom yum-inspired cocktail from the team behind Crying Thaiger.

A spread of food at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Ancient Thai recipes meet modern techniques at Malden’s newest dining destination, Thaiger Den, from the team behind nearby Crying Thaiger. Although the new spot is the younger sibling, it feels all grown up—refined and elegant where seven-year-old Crying Thaiger is, by the team’s own definition, “rustic” and “humble.” It’s akin to a tiger cub growing into “a noble creature,” as owners Nisachon Thanangthirapong and Usanus Siritararatn put it. “We have refined our craft to create sophisticated, artfully presented dishes,” they wrote in a statement announcing the restaurant’s opening.

The bar in a restaurant with neon signage reading Thaiger Den, a light wooden ceiling, and rattan-accented chairs.

Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

A restaurant interior features black bricks and a dramatic archway over a booth with tiger artwork and pillows.

Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

In short, Malden’s newest arrival offers a time-traveling, region-hopping tale of Thai history and culture, told dramatically by way of smoke-filled cloches, broths poured tableside, raw A5 wagyu to be grilled on a lava stone, and an animal-print-clad staff who lean into the tiger theme. “We aim to present you with ancient recipes that they don’t do at other Thai restaurants in the United States,” says Thanangthirapong, who serves as the restaurant’s general manager, while Siritararatn, her husband, is CEO. “We use modern techniques to infuse flavor and enhance the taste of the food,” from smoke guns to sous vide.

Balls of ground turnip and peanut, garnished with cilantro, sit atop slices of pineapple and are served on a toothpick.

Ma-hor (“galloping horses”) at Thaiger Den—balls of turnip and toasted peanut atop pineapple. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Shrimps sit in a light broth full of herbs and sliced radishes.

Whimsical Thaiger shrimp in a spicy lime dressing at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Grilled sticks of minced chicken are served on a tree stump plate with various pickles.

Bengal Thaiger satay at Thaiger Den—seasoned, minced chicken grilled on a lemongrass stalk, served with peanut sauce and pickles. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Take the marinated beef tongue, for example: Cooked via sous vide for 18 hours for maximum tenderness, it’s then smoked, grilled, and brought to the table under a smoke-filled covering alongside a roasted tomato relish (a twist on the more traditional eggplant) and the restaurant’s signature spicy jaew sauce. A simple dish on the surface, its preparation brings it to new heights—and might tempt even the most offal-averse.

Sliced flat iron steak sits in a pool of thick orange curry full of cooked spinach.

Roasted spinach curry with flat iron steak at Thaiger Den, based on an ancient recipe. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Crab meat sits atop jasmine rice with herbs, red onion, and radishes.

Tossed crab rice at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Slices of pork belly alternate with slices of pineapple on a long oval plate.

Honked pork belly at Thaiger Den, a dish from Phuket originally inspired by Hokkien cuisine of China’s Fujian province. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

History buffs will appreciate dishes like the crowned watermelon bites, pla haeng tang mo, which dates back to the 14th century and nods to cuisine served to the Thai royal family. There’s also massaman curry, which is over 300 years old. In its usual form, it’s ubiquitous at Thai restaurants in the United States, but here it takes on an irresistible new form, nestled inside flaky pot pie. And then there’s the jaew glazed rice, a 200-year-old dish that at first glance looks like fried rice, but it’s glazed with tangy jaew sauce when warm, not fried in oil. Diners have a choice of toppings, from wagyu to roasted cauliflower. (Try it with the juicy Berkshire pork cheek, cooked via sous vide and finished on the grill.)

Cubes of watermelon are topped with brown crispy bits and a small edible flower.

Crowned watermelon bites (pla haeng tang mo) with a crispy topping of grilled, shredded tuna and shallots. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

A personal-sized pot pie is garnished with a cinnamon stick and edible flowers.

Massaman pot pie at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Slices of pork sit atop rice in a silver bowl that says Thaiger Den Refined Thai Cuisine around the edge.

Jaew glazed rice with Berkshire pork cheek at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Big flaming pots of tom yum and tom kha soups, meant to serve three, hint that Thaiger Den is a great spot to bring a group, and the creative cocktail program seals the deal. Classic cocktails are enhanced with Thai flavors, from a jasmine tea-infused Old Fashioned to a mai-tai (called Mai-Thaiger, naturally) made with the rum-like Thai spirit Mekhong. Most notably, Thaiger Den is serving up a tom yum-inspired cocktail, Thaiger’s Tear, and a tom kha-inspired cocktail, Thaiger’s Milk, each infused with the appropriate blend of Thai spices. Also on the menu: Thailand’s three famous lagers (Singha, Leo, and Chang) and a few draft beers, plus a substantial mocktail selection, including a mango sticky rice-inspired drink and cheese-foam-topped Thai tea.

A big gold pot with a hole in the middle for fire is full of a reddish soup with chilis, mushrooms, and lime slices.

A flaming pot of jumbo freshwater prawn tom yum (serves three). / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

A bartender in a leopard-print shirt shakes a cocktail behind a lineup of cocktails on a bar.

Cocktails at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

A glass bowl of rice pudding is topped with a mango puree, with sliced mango and coconut ice cream on the side.

Mango sticky rice pudding with coconut ice cream at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

From the food and drinks to the expansive, well-appointed space (with hints of tiger-themed décor), Thaiger Den makes for a thrilling addition to Malden Center—and a unique destination in the broader Greater Boston Thai dining scene. And Thanangthirapong and Siritararatn aren’t stopping there: They’ll also open a Thai-Japanese izakaya, Phat Thaiger, at 166 Eastern Ave. in Malden (the former Omori space) later this year. While that’s in the works, we’ll be at the Den, sipping pandan-infused Vespers and indulging in boat noodle soup with wagyu.

Thinly sliced rare beef sits in broth in a golden bowl, next to a blue and white teapot.

Wagyu boat noodle soup at Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

A restaurant interior features a palm-shaped light fixture, a painting of a tiger wearing royal clothes, and light wooden tables with rattan-backed chairs.

Thaiger Den. / Photo by Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Thaiger Den is currently open for dinner six nights a week (closed Tuesday) and lunch on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for expanded hours, takeout, and delivery. 157 Pleasant St., Malden, 617-488-8645, instagram.com/thaiger_den.

