D16, a ‘Very Moody, Very Sexy’ Cocktail Lounge, Opens in an Old Police Precinct

“We’re really excited about the smoke cage,” teases the general manager of this Back Bay bar from the team behind the Black Rose and Clerys.

It’s no secret there’s a plethora of cocktail lounges all around Boston, but each spot is built differently—and if it’s built into a unique space, even better. Enter D16, a new venue from the Glynn Hospitality Group, located in the basement of a former police precinct (the Boston Police Department’s Division 16, hence the name). The stewards behind lively Boston staples such as Brownstone, Coogan’s, and the Black Rose aimed for a more intimate feel with this project.

“We have a beautiful staircase that brings you down into the space,” says Katie Freeman, operations manager at Glynn. “It’s very moody, very sexy, and rich in colors, from the furniture to the lighting.” Assembly Design Studio worked on D16; the acclaimed team also designed quite a few other eye-catching local restaurants, including the Red Fox (another “sexy basement,” incidentally), Prima, and the recently relocated Citrus & Salt.

When D16 officially debuts on Wednesday, November 20, executive chef Kelly Snogles—who has been with the Glynn group for over 15 years—will serve a host of small plates that pluck inspiration from around the globe. For the seafood lovers, there are freshly shucked oysters with a dash of pink peppercorn mignonette and Fresno chili; nori tacos stuffed with fried oysters, sticky rice, and mango; shrimp cocktail with a Sichuan-style sauce; and more. (A classic Spanish tapa even makes an appearance: gambas al ajillo—buttery, garlicky shrimp.)

Other dishes are even more tailored to sharing, such as a meat and cheese board that showcases hot capicola, mortadella, and soppressata alongside local cheddar and blue cheese; or orders of bavette sliders, pork belly bao buns, or spinach-and-goat-cheese croquettes.

On the beverage side, D16 goes all-in on the history of its location with drink names such as Right to Remain Silent (tequila with yuzu, lemon, and blood orange) and Code 99 (mezcal, gin, St-Germain, lemon, and pineapple). There are spirit-free options, too, such as Jury Duty, with passionfruit, lemon, lime, ginger beer, and mint.

“We’re really excited about the smoke cage,” says Robby Flanders, D16’s general manager. He’s talking about one of the bar’s more theatrical presentations, a cocktail served in a smoke-filled glass box. Flanders is also enthusiastic about the bar’s house-made cocktail ingredients, such as a roasted red chili and pineapple syrup that livens up the rum-and-Campari cocktail called Jail Bird. “There’re so many finer details that are gonna be great,” Flanders says. “We have some cool glassware that’ll fit the vibe of the room, too.”

Presentation is key here—melding the history of the space with speakeasy vibes to bring something that feels equal parts new and familiar. “Hospitality isn’t rocket science,” Freeman says. “We’re in the business of cultivating a good time, and we can’t wait for people to come in, try funky, unique cocktails, and enjoy some delicious food.”

955 Boylston St., Unit A, Back Bay, Boston, 617-421-1818, d16boston.com.